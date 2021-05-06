Breathing Problems in Kids and What to Look For

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Saint Mary’s Health Network and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Saint Mary’s Health Network, visit https://www.saintmarysreno.com/

Asthma is a serious disease that has several respiratory issues like difficulty breathing, wheezing, and coughing. Over time, it can cause permanent damage. We don’t know what causes asthma, but we do know how to treat it and prevent attacks, or make them less severe. More children and families are learning to control their asthma and other breathing problems with education and action plans.

Whether your kiddo has asthma, a respiratory infection, or another type of breathing condition, there are a few things you can watch for if you think your child is having an attack or breathing problems.

Blueness or discoloration around the lips

Watch for the ribs to suck in as the child breathes in

Look for the child’s color to be “off”

Listen for wheezing when your child breathes

Follow your Gut. As a parent, if you feel something is wrong with your child’s breathing, take them in to see a medial professional

