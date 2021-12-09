Help Families in Need Through the Reno Rodeo Denim Drive

Help Families in Need Through the Reno Rodeo Denim Drive

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Reno Rodeo Foundation and T-Mobile and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn about the Reno Rodeo Foundation, visit www.renorodeofoundation.org. To learn more about T-Mobile, visit www.t-mobile.com.

It’s the time for giving, and the Reno Rodeo Foundation has one way you can help this holiday season.

The Reno Rodeo Denim Drive provides comfort with new clothing, new teddy bears, new books, and new rolling backpacks to abused, neglected, and abandoned children who have experienced the unimaginable in 14 Northern Nevada counties.

We are excited to share that the Reno Rodeo Foundation has expanded the Denim Drive benefits to include new clothing for employment interviews and educational scholarships to support foster youth education.

Your support means everything to these kids that have experienced the unimaginable. It sends a message to them that someone truly cares!

All clothing items collected in a particular county stay in that county. 100% of all clothing and financial donations help the kids.

100% of your donation brings comfort to kids.

New clothes are supplied 24 hours a day. The Denim Drive is now more than clothing. New books are given to children attending family courts throughout Northern Nevada. Donations provide comfort to a child that has experienced the unimaginable. It’s a gift that shows the children someone cares.

100% of every penny raised from “Donate a Dollar for Denim” is used to provide direct support and comfort to children by providing new clothing, books, and other items when children are facing critical situations as well as new clothing for employment interviews and educational scholarships to aging out foster youth as they transition to independent lives.

Learn how you can donate to the Reno Rodeo Denim Drive on the donation webpage.

The Reno Rodeo Denim Drive is sponsored in part by T-Mobile.