Put 1 800 GOT JUNK? to Work For You

Put 1 800 GOT JUNK? to Work For You

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of 1-800-GOT-JUNK and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about 1-800-GOT-JUNK, visit 1-800-GOT-JUNK online.

What We Do

1-800-GOT-JUNK? is your full-service junk removal company. We offer junk removal services for your home or business. We’re the junk removal company that handles the tough stuff – and we ensure that your junk is recycled, donated, or otherwise disposed of responsibly.

Do you have old furniture, appliances, electronics, tires, construction debris, or yard waste you need to make disappear? 1-800-GOT-JUNK? can take away almost any material we can fit in our trucks, without you ever lifting a finger. We’ll remove junk from wherever it’s located, and we won’t leave a dent or speck of dirt behind. When we say we’re your full-service junk removal company, we really mean it.

All Services

Just point and junk disappears.

Getting rid of your junk is easy!

We work on your schedule - we come when it’s convenient for you.

We do all the heavy lifting - just point and the junk disappears.

We’ll dispose of your junk responsibly - we donate to recycle where possible.