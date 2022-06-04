How to get prepared for summer festivities with 1-800 Got Junk?

How to get prepared for summer festivities with 1-800 Got Junk?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of 1-800-Got-Junk? and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about 1-800-Got-Junk? visit https://www.1800gotjunk.com/us_en

Summer means time spent in and out of the garage, making it the perfect time to clean the space.

Your garage space is your personal storage unit, which houses alot of gear (and likely junk)! Because of all the things stored in the garage, it is very important to keep your garage clean and organized to ensure the area is clutter free and easy to work in.

Organizing the garage gets you active and outside

You’ve procrastinated enough. It’s time to finally clean out the garage! Not only will you finally accomplish this task, but you also will get that much-needed physical activity that you’ve been yearning for. That helps to reduce stress and keeps your mind focus on more important daily tasks. Eliminating all of that will floor clutter will make regular cleaning easier, improve the airflow in the room and – most importantly – enable you to use your garage a lot more.

Eliminating clutter is beneficial to your mental health

Too much clutter can make you feel like your life is out-of-control and anxious. A messy garage is one part of your daily life that is more than capable of being fixed.

Thankfully, you don’t have to handle it alone. At 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, we’re garage junk removal experts and we’re happy to help! Whether you need to clear out a couple of larger items or a storage unit full of junk, we’ll get your space cleaned out in no time.

Use these tips to keep your garage tidy:

Install shelves to add layers of organization

Use storage bins to keep similar items together

Think vertically and hang tools, bikes, and toys

Designate cubbies or places where each person can store their items

Think ahead by planning the space needed for seasonal items

Keeping a garage organized is the easiest way to save time and energy when it comes to a full garage cleanout. Check out 1-800 Got Junk? garage organization tips for more information!

Keeping your yard clean makes it look nicer at the same time

It’s a season full of barbecues, pool parties, and celebrations. To make sure you’re in full effect, your yard has to look the part. This is essential for the upcoming summer weather. Not only does it improve your mental health, but it also looks nice.