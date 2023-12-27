Alliance Technical Group Expands Environmental Services with Two Strategic Acquisitions to Finish Another Record Year of Growth

DECATUR, Ala., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Technical Group (Alliance), a prominent leader in the environmental compliance sector, announces the successful acquisition of two significant assets. These acquisitions represent key advancements in Alliance's ongoing commitment to delivering broad-based environmental solutions to its diverse customer base.

The latest additions to Alliance's portfolio include:

Chemtech Consulting Group, Inc. – Mountainside, NJ : A participant in the US EPA Contract Laboratory Program (CLP), Chemtech specializes in a wide array of organic and inorganic analyses. Catering to the Northeastern states, their services encompass soil, wastewater, groundwater, hazardous waste, and air analysis. Chemtech's team of certified, experienced technicians also provides essential courier and field sampling services. Chris Oprandi , VP of Environmental Labs at Alliance, commented, "We are excited to add the Chemtech team to the Alliance organization. The acquisition of this high quality, well-recognized laboratory supports a geographic area that will benefit Alliance's existing customer base."



Air Source Testing Group of Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc. (CEC) – St. Louis, MO; Charlotte, NC; Knoxville, TN: Alliance acquired the air testing operations of CEC, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, and a nationwide provider of engineering and environmental consulting services. This strategic carve out adds experienced professionals, equipment, and resources in key areas of the Alliance national service network. Ryan O'Dea, Alliance's SVP of Stack Testing, stated, "We've competed against CEC in multiple markets for many years and have always been impressed by their technical skill and customer relationships. We're thrilled to add this highly experienced group to the Alliance team. Each of the locations will help unlock new markets and improve our ability to provide high quality testing services more efficiently."

AEC Advisors played a pivotal role in advising CEC throughout the divestiture transaction.

With these latest acquisitions, Alliance proudly marks its seventh strategic acquisition in 2023 reflecting a record year of dynamic growth and steadfast commitment to expanding its environmental services portfolio.

About Alliance Technical Group:

Alliance Technical Group (Alliance), headquartered in Decatur, AL, is an environmental testing, data, and analytics company helping our customers achieve their environmental goals. With more than 1,400 specialists located in 40 plus offices nationwide, Alliance provides premier technical solutions to support the full spectrum of our customers' environmental needs. Alliance addresses our customers' needs across multiple service lines ― Stack Testing, Leak Detection and Repair, Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems, Analytical & Laboratory Services, Ambient Air Monitoring, Software & Technology, and Environmental Consulting – while providing innovative technological solutions that reduce risk and help ensure sustainable environmental practices.

