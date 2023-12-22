DHgate Breaks Sales Records With Doubled GMV Over Black Friday

The leading B2B cross-border e-commerce platform saw tens of millions of dollars in transactions during its biggest sales event of the year for North America

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DHgate, the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, held a successful Black Friday and Cyber Monday extravaganza — customers flocked to the platform for 5 days of sales to snap up products ahead of the 2023 gifting season.

Offering some of its best deals of the year, DHgate's transaction growth rate exploded over the sale period — the platform's gross merchandise value (GMV) doubled year-on-year and month-on-month, and its daily sales peak surpassed records. Two key groups driving this growth were wholesale customers and cross border retailers. Wholesale purchases increased by 120%, while dealings with cross border retailers represented more than US$10 million in sales.

Against the backdrop of prevailing global economic and consumption patterns this year, there's a discernible change in consumer behavior driven by inflation, emphasizing the essential role of competitive pricing in the e-commerce sector. In response, DHgate is committed to providing genuine discounts, ensuring customers secure the most favorable deals. This includes price reductions even on items that have recently hit their lowest point in the last 60 days.

One of DHgate's most popular deals was an unprecedented US$4 discount for every US$40 spent on merchandise, with up to a maximum of US$40 off. The platform also plied shoppers with special limited-time offers throughout each day of the holiday sale, with a special focus on November 23rd to 27th, to coincide with peak sales days in North America.

With a burgeoning global interest in 3C consumer electronics and smart devices, this year, DHgate showcased an impressive range of smart home and smart living products such as robot vacuum cleaners and smart electric scooters, pushing the 3C product category to the number one spot on the platform's sales charts.

Fashion was another popular category this year. DHgate successfully collaborated with influencers and online celebrities to smash past Black Friday records — core clothing sales doubled month-on-month and increased by more than 50% year-on-year.

There were a number of other popular items, too. Mobile phones and accessories' GMV growth tripled month-on-month and grew 2.5 times year-on-year. Home and lifestyle products increased fivefold month-on-month and tripled year-on-year. Sportswear and fitness gear grew 3.5 times year-on-year, with a particular success seen in the category of yoga apparel. Seasonal products such as winter jackets, footwear and outdoor winter sports clothes also contributed significantly to this year's GMV growth.

In order to ensure holiday packages arrive on time, DHgate has also upgraded its logistics services and support system to introduce new shopping perks such as guaranteed delivery within fifteen days and free shipping to the US, France and Spain on certain products.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

