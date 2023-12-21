Yum China Leads the Restaurant & Leisure Industry for the Fourth Consecutive Year on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

SHANGHAI, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China", NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today announced that the Company has been ranked number one globally for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the S&P Global 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). For the fourth consecutive year, Yum China has been selected as a member of both the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI): World Index (DJSI World) and Emerging Market Index (DJSI Emerging Markets). It reflects the Company's unwavering commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG)

Yum China is the only consumer services company from the Chinese mainland to be selected as a member of DJSI World. Yum China achieved the highest score among industry peers in the S&P Global CSA based on three dimensions: governance & economic, environmental, and social. The Company also received a peer-leading S&P Global ESG score.

"We are honored by the continued recognition from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. It is a testament to our dedication to integrating sustainable practices across our operations," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "We are grateful to everyone who has joined us on our ESG journey, and as we look to the future, we remain committed to innovating in sustainability, positively impacting the communities we serve and contributing to a better planet."

The Company's sustainability efforts have also been recognized by other leading ESG indices and ratings. In June 2023, Yum China became the only restaurant company worldwide to hold the 'AA' MSCI ESG rating for two consecutive years.

Yum China has made meaningful progress on climate action and renewable energy transition.

In 2022, Yum China became the first restaurant company in China to receive Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approval for its near-term greenhouse gas emissions targets.

In May 2023 , the Company launched a Distributed Photovoltaic and Virtual Green Power Purchase Alliance with 40 key suppliers to drive low-carbon transformation across its entire value chain

In July 2023 , the Company inaugurated China's first cold-chain logistics center to be 100% powered by renewable energy. In addition, by November, over 70 of the Company's restaurants in Zhejiang , Anhui , and Shanxi provinces were powered by renewable energy.

Yum China is committed to ethical business practices. This year, the Company joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), formalizing its support of the UNGC's ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption; and committing to integrating these principles into the Company's business strategy, corporate culture, and daily operations.

Yum China is committed to creating a responsible ecosystem and aligning with stakeholders across its entire value chain to make impactful progress on ESG.

For more information on Yum China's corporate sustainability and CSR initiatives, please visit https://www.yumchina.com/respIndex .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should," "forecast," "outlook", "commit" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company has over 400,000 employees and operates over 14,000 restaurants under six brands across 1,900 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has also partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Tel: +86 21 2407 7556 /+852 2267 5801

IR@YumChina.com

Media Contact:

Tel: +86 21 2407 7510

Media@YumChina.com

View original content:

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.