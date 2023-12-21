Syra Health Announces Contract with Mississippi Department of Human Services

Win Marks Syra Health's Expansion into its 15th State

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare consulting company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a contract with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) to provide behavioral and mental health services for the Oakley Youth Development Center and other locations as directed by MDHS.

Under the terms of the contract, Syra Health will implement and oversee a comprehensive evaluation and treatment program for children at the Oakley Youth Development Center. This program will include the participation of licensed psychologists as members of the Individual Education Plan (IEP) and/or Individual Treatment Plan (ITP) committees, who will provide directives for students with identified psychological and behavioral challenges.

The scope of services includes testing special education students, determining their special education eligibility, providing psychological interviewing and screening, and conducting assessments based on the Mississippi Department of Education Policies and the Individuals with Disabilities Act regulations.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the well-being of Mississippi's youth through this partnership with the Mississippi Department of Human Services," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "Our team of licensed psychologists is committed to ensuring that children at the Oakley Youth Development Center receive the best possible care and support to thrive academically and emotionally."

Building off of its success in Indiana and New Jersey, this contract is Syra Health's third engagement in three states for providing mental and behavioral health evaluation services.

