Omnia Exterior Solutions™, a Portfolio Company of CCMP, Appoints Jeffery Kizilbash as Chief Executive Officer

Kizilbash brings more than 18 years of home improvement experience to an innovative, growing team

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnia Exterior Solutions™, a portfolio company of CCMP Growth Advisors, LP (" CCMP "), today announced the addition of Jeffery Kizilbash as the company's new chief executive officer (CEO). In the role, Kizilbash will lead all aspects of the business, focusing on adding outstanding new member companies to the platform, fostering collaboration and synergy across member companies, and supporting their growth initiatives through Omnia's resources and expertise.

"Omnia Exterior Solutions is delighted to announce the addition of Jeff to our team, a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering a community of forward-thinking business leaders committed to advancing the industry," said Jim Ziminski, chairman of the board at Omnia Exterior Solutions. "We recognize not only his extensive experience and collaborative approach but also Jeff's unique ability to navigate and leverage challenges, thereby propelling the company forward during the dynamic transitions expected in the next 10-20 years. Jeff's presence ensures that the momentum we've initiated will not only be sustained but will accelerate at a seamless pace, positioning our company for enduring success in the evolving landscape."

"With the addition of Jeff to Omnia Exterior Solutions, we continue to build a world-class leadership team to create a differentiated partnership for regional market leaders," said Mark McFadden, co-managing partner, CCMP Growth. "Jeff has an outstanding mix of roofing and remodeling industry experience, as well as digital marketing leadership. With the leadership of Jeff, Jim Ziminski, Dan Shear and the rest of the team we are building, we are excited to take Omnia Exterior Solutions to the next level of performance."

Kizilbash has over 25 years of management experience including more than 18 years in the home improvement space working at Sears Holdings Co. While at Sears, he served as the general manager of home services and president service line where he lead all aspects of Sears' home-related services, including kitchen and bath remodels, HVAC, home exteriors (roofing/siding/windows/doors), garage doors, and carpet/upholstery cleaning.

He has spent his entire career working in digital forward consumer services, helping customers and partners find the most trusted services for their needs. Most recently, he served as CEO of RealSelf, Inc., a leading online platform serving the medical aesthetics industry, where he managed acquisitions and business integrations. Kizilbash, who has also served in upper management roles for Transdev North America and Varsity Tutors, is a results-oriented executive focused on rapidly developing products, services and experiences. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a proven ability to grow audiences, improve conversion and increase margins while preserving quality and customer experience.

"I am thrilled to join Omnia Exterior Solutions where I look forward to leading a group of like-minded individuals who want to develop innovative solutions to advance the industry as a whole and serve their employees and customers at a higher level," said Kizilbash. "It's very exciting to join a team that has already been built full of intellectually curious entrepreneurs, compelling this business to unprecedented levels."

Kizilbash, an Illinois native, received his B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and his Master's Certification, GWCPM, from George Washington University (MIS). He currently resides in Chicago.

Omnia Exterior Solutions, which launched in June 2023, was created to address a gap in the residential roofing industry and consists of exclusive partners who are local and regional leaders in their respective markets. Omnia Exterior Solutions provides partner companies with extensive resources, administrative support, digital tools and more to help grow their businesses and keep up with changing technology.

Omnia Exterior Solutions was formed by CCMP, known for its legacy investment in leading brands such as Hayward and Generac, and industry veteran Jim Ziminski to support and grow high-potential residential roofing and remodeling businesses. Ziminski serves as chairman of the board for Omnia Exterior Solutions, bringing more than 30 years of experience in residential services and the building products industry. Previously, Ziminski ran several businesses for the Crane Group, including residential roofing services brands ABLE and Mr. Roof, as well as the Exterior Portfolio™ siding brand, which he successfully sold to Westlake Royal Building Products (formerly Royal Group).

Omnia currently has three partner groups including Hoffman Weber Construction, Brothers Services Company, and Black Hills Exteriors.

