How Americans surfed Zillow in 2023

Analysis of 250 billion queries on Zillow reveal top search terms

SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After analyzing more than 250 billion search queries, Zillow® has compiled the top search terms for 2023, showing the wide range of desires and preferences among America's home shoppers.

Earlier this year, Zillow introduced an AI-powered natural language search feature that lets home shoppers search for homes in a conversational way, similar to how they talk to family or friends. This search data provides a unique glimpse into what Americans were searching for in a home this year.

Top 10 Zillow search terms

From practical needs like a garage to sought-after amenities such as backyard retreats, pools and fireplaces, these preferences showcase a variety of both modern and classic housing desires.

Garage: Practical and convenient storage for vehicles. Backyard: A private outdoor retreat. Fireplace: A feature offering warmth and coziness. Walk-in closet: Space and organization for storage. Patio: An extension of indoor living for outdoor relaxation. Open floor plan: Modern, interconnected living spaces. Pool: A luxury, especially in warmer areas. Family room: Space for shared moments. Basement: Versatile extra space for various uses. Granite counters: Durable elegance in kitchens and bathrooms.

"Natural language search gives us this ability to look at unique and highly local trends across the U.S.," said Nicholas Stevens, vice president of product, Artificial Intelligence, at Zillow. "This lets us go deeper than the typical search filters, helping us better show shoppers homes with the features they really want."

Hot and cold: Climate control systems rule home searches

Climate control Systems — centralized AC and heating — emerged among the top three search terms in 22 out of 30 cities. Central heating took the No. 1 spot in these southern cities with typically mild climates: Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Nashville, San Antonio and Tampa. Buyers' heightened interest in heating features might be a response to shifting climate patterns, influenced by recent occurrences of extreme cold snaps.

City sights or mountain heights

Buyers are searching for a home with a view. In Seattle, mountain views, city views and water views rank among buyers' top five searches, respectively,

In Miami, buyers are looking for water views, while buyers in Atlanta and San Francisco search most often for city views. In Colorado Springs, mountain views are a top search term.

Search standouts

One of the top searches in Atlanta is for a double vanity. While buyers in Naples are looking for tennis courts, clubhouses and tile roofs, Miamians and New Yorkers prioritize fitness areas and gyms.

Buyers in Philadelphia are most often searching for street parking and finished basements. San Antonio shoppers want an "eat-in kitchen." Tucson is the only city with an architectural choice among the top five searches across all cities, favoring "contemporary style" homes.

New York, New York: StreetEasy x Zillow

New Yorkers want space and convenience, which shows up in popular searches as terraces and doormen. In NYC, a city known for its limited space, basements also have become a popular search item. Home shoppers, especially those looking at brownstones, recognize the potential of basements as additional rentable units.

StreetEasy ®, a Zillow brand built specifically for NYC, took an in-depth look at how New Yorkers searched for homes in 2023 . It found that other amenities that ranked at the top of New Yorkers' searches in this year included in-unit laundry, acceptance of pets, dishwasher, elevator and doorman.

