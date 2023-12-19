Zerigo Health Appoints Tim Raducha-Grace as Chief Platform Officer

Healthcare industry veteran, Raducha-Grace brings 20 years of experience in healthcare technology and services

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerigo Health, a digital health platform for the treatment of chronic skin conditions, today announces the appointment of Tim Raducha-Grace as Chief Platform Officer.

Raducha-Grace joins Zerigo Health after leading commercial and product teams across the healthcare industry, including venture-backed and Fortune 20 companies. Most recently, he served as Head of Clinical Partnerships at Harbor Health, where he built a high performing clinically integrated network including partnerships with leading health systems. Prior to Harbor Health, he led product and go to market functions for CVS's kidney care and home business units.

"Tim's experience growing products, platforms, and ecosystems will help Zerigo achieve our mission to alleviate the pain, discomfort, and anxiety that often come with chronic skin conditions," said CEO Lisa Rometty. "People are searching for better healthcare at a lower cost. Tim's patient-centric approach and commercial expertise will advance our product offerings and propel growth in 2024 and beyond."

Zerigo Health is the first connected phototherapy platform that empowers people to better manage their chronic skin conditions and reduces the costs and risks associated with expensive pharmaceutical treatments. By coupling its FDA-cleared, handheld NB-UVB light device with a smartphone app and experienced team of care providers, Zerigo puts people in charge of their care, enabling them to self-administer clinical light therapy cost effectively, in the convenience of their home or wherever they may be.

"Skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema affect about 40 million Americans and add about $60 billion in healthcare costs," said Raducha-Grace. "Yet, traditional treatment options are often inaccessible, uncomfortable, and expensive. I'm excited to join the Zerigo Health team to expand our platform and get it in the hands of the patients who need it most. When patients receive care that is clinically appropriate, affordable, and convenient, they can stop worrying about their skin and be free to focus on what matters most to them."

Zerigo Health is backed by leading investors including 7wireVentures, H.I.G. Capital, SV Health Investors, General Catalyst, Dragoneer, Cigna Ventures, Bluestem Capital, Leaps by Bayer, and Leverage Health Solutions.

About Zerigo Health

Zerigo Health offers the first digital health platform that leverages phototherapy to treat chronic skin conditions remotely. Patients benefit from the unique combination of advanced technology and personalized support throughout their treatment journey, which results in documented increases in treatment adherence and patient satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.zerigohealth.com.

CONTACT: Leigh Brandt, leigh@lightspeedpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Zerigo Health