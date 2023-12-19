Willow Innovations, Inc. Elevates Sarah O’Leary to Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the Femtech leader disrupting the breastfeeding and pumping industry with best-in-class technology, announced today that Sarah O'Leary has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. In this role, she will drive the forward strategy for Willow's continued growth and product development, delivering on the company's mission to build solutions for moms' feeding challenges.

"Sarah has played a pivotal role in Willow's success since she joined the company in 2019. Her vision has strengthened our position as a leading femtech company in the breastfeeding category and accelerated our ability to reach moms with the products and support they need to be successful in their feeding journey," shared Laura Chambers, Willow's outgoing CEO.

Chambers continued, "It's been an honor to work alongside Sarah and I'm confident that her leadership, creativity, and deep passion for our mission and advocating for mothers will continue to drive positive change in our category."

O'Leary has served in various leadership positions within Willow, including Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Vice President of Growth. Under her leadership, Willow's business evolved from an e-commerce innovator to a category-leading omnichannel brand, offering a portfolio of innovative wearable breast pumps and feeding accessories built to enable breastfeeding parents.

"It's a tremendous honor to be appointed as CEO and have the opportunity to lead Willow into its next chapter. We have set the standard for innovation in pumping, and will continue to disrupt the feeding category to give moms the clarity and confidence they deserve," said O'Leary. "As a mother of two, I am passionate about building a better world for new moms, and as a female leader, I could not be more proud to drive Willow's women-led business forward."

About Willow

Founded in 2014, Willow forever changed how women pump by inventing the first wearable, in-bra breast pump in 2017. Built for total pumping freedom, with no tubes, cords, or bulky and loud motors, the award-winning pumps - Willow® 3.0 and Willow Go® - are engineered to give moms the mobility, output, and confidence they need for a successful feeding journey. Today, with Willow, moms are more likely to reach their breast pumping and breastfeeding goals*. Visit Willow online to learn more, and follow #withWillow on Instagram and Facebook .

**Per a Willow-executed survey executed in 2023 among existing Willow users who self-reported that they met or exceeded their breast pumping and breastfeeding goals with Willow compared to other brands.

