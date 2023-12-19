Lavazza and Paris Baguette Collaborate On An Exquisite New Signature Coffee Blend to Brew at Home

The new Paris Baguette Blend, crafted by Lavazza is Rainforest Alliance Certified and the first retail packaged coffee offering to be available at Paris Baguette locations nationwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavazza , a leading name in the coffee industry, and your neighborhood bakery café, Paris Baguette , are delighted to announce the expansion of their strategic partnership with the introduction of the Paris Baguette Blend. This collaboration will introduce Paris Baguette's first-ever packaged coffee available for in-café purchase and builds upon the existing successful alliance between the two brands, combining Paris Baguette's commitment to quality and Lavazza's unparalleled expertise in crafting exceptional coffee.

The Paris Baguette Blend, crafted by Lavazza, is a whole bean coffee offering that is sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee farms. Produced to support environmental sustainability, the premium Arabica Coffee blend is made with RFA certified sustainably grown, 100% Arabica beans and delivers on Lavazza and Paris Baguette's shared promise of continually nourishing communities, spreading joy, and giving back.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Lavazza, a brand synonymous with excellence in the coffee industry," said Eric Galkin, Vice President and Head of Supply Chain at Paris Baguette. "This collaboration represents a natural progression of our shared commitment to quality ingredients and innovation. Our customers can now enjoy the elevated and delicious flavors of Paris Baguette and Lavazza at home with a coffee blend that harmoniously complements our diverse menu of freshly baked pastries, cakes, and more."

The Paris Baguette Blend, crafted by Lavazza offers a robust, full-bodied flavor that is perfectly balanced with sweet, chocolate undertones. It is available for purchase at participating U.S. Paris Baguette locations, offering customers the opportunity to savor the delightful fusion of the bakery's signature treats with Lavazza's premium coffee.

"At Lavazza, we are proud to join forces with Paris Baguette to introduce the Paris Baguette Blend, crafted by Lavazza," shared Jonathan Lehr, Marketing Director for Lavazza North America, Inc. "This collaboration not only introduces a remarkable coffee blend to the market but also serves as a testament to our shared values and the belief that businesses can make a positive difference in the world."

For more information on Lavazza, visit www.lavazzausa.com or @lavazzausa. For more information on Paris Baguette, please visit www.parisbaguette.com or @parisbaguette_usa .

About Lavazza

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 2.7 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse. It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 8 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of over 125 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup. Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the focus on sustainability - economic, social and environmental - which has always been a benchmark for guiding corporate strategies. "Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating sustainable value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

