Postal Service Ready to Deliver in the Peak of the Holiday Season

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season reaches its peak, the U.S. Postal Service is ensuring a seamless and joyful delivery experience for millions across the nation.

For more helpful resources to make holiday shipping and mailing more convenient, visit usps.com/holidaynews.

Unprecedented Preparations for Holiday Deliveries

In anticipation of the holiday rush, the Postal Service planned early and leveraged key investments, thanks to its Delivering for America plan, which has significantly expanded daily processing capacity to 70 million packages. Delivering for America implementation since 2021 has included the installation of 348 new package sorting machines and the modernization of processing facilities and delivery networks.

USPS Ground Advantage service has been introduced to provide an affordable and simple way to send packages in the United States in 2-5 business days that optimizes the Postal Service's shift to more reliable ground transportation.

To assist the American public, the Postal Service announced in September that there will be no holiday surcharges when shipping with USPS, ensuring more affordable shipping options throughout the holiday season.

Bolstered Workforce Stands Ready to Deliver

Over 150,000 employees nationwide have been converted to full-time career positions with USPS since 2020, stabilizing our dedicated workforce and requiring only an additional 10,000 seasonal hires.

Extended working hours, including early a.m. deliveries in select markets, have been implemented to ensure timely deliveries.

Innovative Solutions for Customer Convenience

Customers can enjoy streamlined tracking and customer service tools at usps.com , providing real-time updates and peace of mind during the holiday rush.

, customers can print labels and ship packages with ease from the comfort of their home or office and even schedule free With Click-N-Ship customers can print labels and ship packages with ease from the comfort of their home or office and even schedule free package pickup by their letter carrier for the next delivery day.

Informed Delivery offers convenient options for managing deliveries and tracking parcels, and provides a Daily Digest that previews incoming mail and packages arriving soon.

Commitment to Secure and Timely Service

Announced in May, Project Safe Delivery is a USPS initiative to combat attacks on letter carriers and mail theft incidents and protect postal employees and the security of the nation's mail and packages.

"Mercury Remains Prohibited in the Mail" in the online USPS Newsroom. The Postal Service reminds customers that metallic mercury and devices containing metallic mercury are always prohibited in the mail. This includes items such as thermometers, barometers, blood pressure monitors and similar devices. For more information, readin the online USPS Newsroom.

A Word From the Postmaster General

"Our extensive preparations and dedicated team are committed to Delivering for America and ensuring exceptional service, affordability and reliability during this holiday season and beyond," said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy.

Stay Informed and Prepared

Customers are encouraged to send their mail and packages early and utilize the Postal Service's recommended holiday mailing and shipping dates, available at about.usps.com/holidaynews/mail-by-dates/

For more helpful resources, tools and expert advice to make holiday mailing and shipping more convenient, visit the USPS Holiday Newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund our operations.

