NAVIGATE Office Center recognized in 2023 as Missouri's First Zero-Energy-Certified Building

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Living Future Institute (ILFI) certified Navigate Office Center, an 8,360SF building located in St. Louis, as the state's first Zero-Energy Building.

Missouri's First Zero-Energy Building is Certified in 2023

"Navigate is the first project in Missouri to receive Zero Energy certification, and we are excited for this project to serve as a beacon for others in the state," says Lindsay Baker, CEO of ILFI. "The benefits of NAVIGATE's renewables extend far beyond the project's boundary by producing over 35,000kWH of renewable energy for the local grid."

Navigate Office Center combines superior energy efficiency with renewable energy generation—from solar panels—to ensure that consumed energy is less than total energy produced. In addition to reducing the environmental impact of energy consumption, project developers and NAVIGATE Building Solutions founders, Todd Sweeney and Craig Schluter, aim to demonstrate the economic feasibility of net zero construction to clients throughout the region.

"The simplicity of the building design was key to our success," says Mr. Sweeney. "We were careful to apply energy saving solutions that provided specific and quantifiable paybacks."

Cost-efficient, environmental design solutions employed include:

Single Story Building Layout

North-South Building Orientation

76.6kW Solar Panels

Insulated Building Envelope

Outdoor Air Economizers

Rooftop Units with Heat Pump Controls

Specialty Glass

Sunscreens

Efficient Light Fixtures & Controls

"NAVIGATE—together with their designers and contractors—have demonstrated the economic feasibility of net zero energy construction," says Emily Andrews, Executive Director of Missouri Gateway Green Building Council. "This display of leadership is essential for the future of commercial construction—and the future of the planet. NAVIGATE is 'walking the walk' and paving the way for municipalities and private developers alike to develop net zero energy facilities."

ZERO ENERGY — STATISTICS

Total & Net Energy Production (over 12-month performance period): Grid Usage = 32,880 kWh, Electricity Provided to Grid = 72,600 kWh, Net Generation = 39,720 kWh.

Zero combustible gasses on site

Local Subcontractors

Maximized use of regional materials

ZERO ENERGY — FIXTURES & FINISHES

DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION TEAM

ABOUT ILFI

Projects achieving Zero Energy certification demonstrate net zero energy performance based on actual, not modeled, performance. To ensure the integrity of the certification, ILFI relies on third-party auditors to review project documentation and ensure projects meet their criteria. More information at: https://living-future.org/

ABOUT NAVIGATE BUILDING SOLUTIONS

NAVIGATE Building Solutions is a consulting firm that provides project management solutions to public agencies and private owners seeking to build new and renovate existing facilities. NAVIGATE'S team of specialists have led over 250 projects located throughout the Midwest to successful completion. NAVIGATE Building Solutions specializes in a variety of project types including: Public Administration & Works Facilities; Courts & Jail Facilities; First Response Facilities; Park, Recreational & Community Centers; Public K-12 Facilities; Higher Education Facilities; Senior Living; Non-Profit; and Sports and Entertainment Venues. More information at: www.navigatebuildingsolutions.com

