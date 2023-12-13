A NEW LEGEND IS BORN: THE ALL-NEW 2024 LEXUS GX

First-ever Overtrail and Overtrail+ grades with standard 33-inch All-Terrain tires/18-inch wheels

3.4L twin-turbo V6 produces 349 horsepower; 479 lb.-ft. of torque

Hybrid powertrain available; introduced in the U.S. at a later date

Standard Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 and Lexus Interface with 14-inch multimedia touchscreen

Up to 8,000 lbs. towing capacity

Starting MSRP of $64,250* (includes Delivery, Processing and Handling Fee)

Expected to arrive at Lexus dealerships in early 2024

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over. The much-anticipated 2024 Lexus GX is finally here and ready for adventure with an unparalleled combination of elegant features, off-road capability and luxurious quality. Reimagined from the ground up, the all-new GX was designed to inspire customers to pursue their urge to travel, take an unpaved path, and revel in the joy of driving.

The first-generation GX entered the North American market in 2002 as a force to be reckoned with in the mid-luxury SUV market. Lexus enthusiasts have long praised its legendary off-road capability and its ability to tackle rough terrain taking customers comfortably from errands to remote spaces. The 2024 GX builds upon the strong foundation created by the outgoing generation, and brings the intuitive technology, thoughtful interior touches, and continued off-road prowess that Lexus guests have come to expect.

The 2024 GX is offered in six grades: Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, and all-new for Lexus, Overtrail and Overtrail+. For a full breakdown of the standard and available features by grade, please see the GX Specifications.

GA-F Platform and Suspension

The 2024 GX shares the GA-F platform introduced on the current-generation LX 600. This strong and lightweight ladder frame increases body rigidity and improves on-road handling, key elements of Lexus Driving Signature. This platform is optimally engineered to withstand twisting off-road forces, maximize suspension performance, create stable wheel articulation and consistent tire contact, all while maintaining in-cabin stability. This strengthened frame also empowers owners to carry their Lexus dealer available accessories and gear, such as rooftop tents, recovery kits and more available through the Associated Accessory Parts (AAP) Program.

A newly developed double-wishbone front suspension is paired with a multi-link rear suspension to achieve both a high level of off-road driving performance and on-road prowess. An available Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) constantly adjusts damping forces based on changing road conditions. GX also adopts Electronic Power Steering (EPS) enabling increased steering feel on and off-road.

Evolved Engine: 3.4-L Twin Turbo V6 and Direct Shift-10AT

The all-new GX is offered in two powertrain options to meet the needs of customers. For the 2024 model year in the U.S., GX will come standard with a highly capable and efficient twin-turbocharged 3.4L V6 engine paired with a 10-speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission, with an improved EPA-estimated highway fuel economy rating of 21 MPG. The twin-turbo V6 produces 349 horsepower, outperforming the previous generation V8's 301 horsepower, and torque output also rises to a massive 479 lb.-ft. The twin turbochargers deliver steady and consistent acceleration to easily control power delivery in both on and off-road scenarios. Towing capacity has increased to 8,000 lbs. for Premium, Premium+ and Overtrail grades with the standard tow hitch.

A hybrid powertrain will be available in the U.S. at a later date.

Lexus Overtrail Project

As expressed at the Tokyo Outdoor Show, Lexus has introduced the first-ever "Overtrail Project," an initiative that intends to inspire customers around the world to explore nature through refined adventures. The goal is to include more opportunities for Lexus customers in the future, including potential products, accessories, gear and experiences. The all-new Overtrail and Overtrail+ grades fall under the umbrella of this initiative.

Legendary Off-Road Performance

The GX has been known for its off-road prowess since the beginning, and the 2024 GX continues that legacy. Full-Time 4WD is standard for consistent responsiveness in varied terrain.

Critical for off-road activities, the Torsen® limited-slip locking center differential is standard on all GX models, evenly splitting the engine's power 50:50 to help provide exceptional control in low grip situations and prevent excess wheel spin. When accelerating during a turn, the Torsen® differential optimally distributes the driving force according to the load on the rear left and right wheels to achieve controlled performance. In straight-line driving, it responds well to changes in road conditions, contributing to overall vehicle stability.

For additional coverage, the Overtrail and Overtrail+ grades exclusively offer an electronically controlled locking rear differential, activated by a console-mounted switch, that splits the power evenly between the left and right rear wheel to help the wheels turn at the same speed. And, in certain situations, the locking rear differential is designed to ensure the power is directed to the wheel with traction.

The 2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail and Overtrail+ adopt a standard Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS) that provides a high level of balance between off-road drivability and on-road handling stability. This system locks and unlocks the front and rear stabilizer bars to assist with control and enhanced wheel articulation. Depending on driving conditions, speed, steering input and the Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) setting chosen by the driver, the system can independently lock or unlock the front and rear stabilizer bars as needed.

The GX has up to a 26-degree approach, 24-degree breakover and 21-degree departure angles. MTS returns on GX with enhanced functionality and capability. This system is designed to provide optimized drive power, hydraulic brake pressure and suspension control according to the selected mode. Switching between high range (H4) and low range (L4) is now faster versus the previous generation GX due to enhancements on the electronic transfer case. L4 has four modes: Auto, Sand, Mud and Rock. H4 has five modes: Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud and Deep Snow. When Multi-Terrain Select is on, the Multi-Terrain Monitor is engaged to assist the driver with increased visibility under and around the vehicle when driving off-road. Multi-Terrain Monitor offers underfloor, both-side, front and rear underfloor views to allow the driver to check conditions, blind spots and distance between obstacles.

Next Chapter Design

Rugged Yet Refined Exterior:

The all-new GX presents an unmistakably aggressive exterior design that exudes the tough, rugged persona that it has earned time and time again. Lexus designers were intent on expressing the off-road functionality of a true body-on-frame SUV. Their guiding light was envisioning GX customers enjoying refined outdoor experiences, and, as such, they were determined to design a GX that exemplifies the juxtaposition of a tough exterior with a calming, lux, and modern interior space.

The 2024 GX introduces a noticeable change from the previous generation with a square-body profile with a horizontal design motif. From the front, the all-new GX continues the Lexus spindle body concept with an all-new bold, resolute design that also aids in off-roading functionality. To achieve the grounded, stable stance, designers created a taut body with a wide track and fender flares, pulling the front pillar base to the rear. The overall width increases by 3.74 inches (Overtrail by 4.52 inches) compared to the previous-generation GX. The standard Triple-Beam LED headlamps and grille opening have been raised to help avoid potential road impact. LED fog and cornering lamps are available for increased visibility. The front overhang has been decreased by 0.78 inches for improved clearance. The powerful front presence is led by the seamless grille and headlamp integration.

From the side, the 2024 GX presents a solid, powerful presence featuring a horizontally flowing body. The A-pillar has been pulled back for increased visibility in addition to the lower belt line and improved ground clearance. At the back, the square, aggressive stance is continued with the signature unified L-shaped light bar. The updated LEXUS logo is a continuation of the Next Chapter design originally introduced on the 2022 NX. And, based on customer feedback, the all-new GX will feature a standard power rear lift door (GX first) with a pop-out window and an available kick sensor for hands-free convenience.

The 2024 GX will be offered in a number of exterior color options depending on grade, including: Eminent White Pearl, Nebula Gray Pearl, Atomic Silver, GX-first Incognito, Caviar, Nori Green Pearl, Nightfall Mica. The Overtrail and Overtrail+ grades will offer exclusive bi-tone exterior color combinations including Atomic Silver/Black Roof, Incognito/Black Roof, Nori Green Pearl/Black Roof, and Lexus-first Earth/Black Roof.

Lush Interior:

The all-new GX presents customers with the duality required of a luxury SUV – a rugged, capable exterior with the luxurious interior elements that help to create a road-trip oasis. No matter the length of the journey, drivers and passengers will reap the benefits of the modern and sophisticated interior. Featuring the driver-focused cockpit design also seen in the all-new RX, the all-new GX exhibits thoughtful elements that allow the driver the confidence to focus on the journey ahead.

A substantial improvement on the last generation model is the all-new lower, horizontal instrument panel design that carries into the dash for a simplified driver and passenger seat experience, providing excellent front and side visibility. It provides a clean, open space that seamlessly connects the available Head-Up Display (HUD) to the center where the standard 14-inch Multimedia Touchscreen Display with Lexus Interface technology can be found. Physical dials for frequently used controls such as air conditioning and audio volume remain, and all available off-road controls are concentrated near the gear shifter to help minimize potential driver distraction. The 2024 GX comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay® Integration and Android Auto™ compatibility, as well as a digital 12.3 Multi-Information Display (MID).

With seating for up to seven (Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+), the all-new GX incorporates thoughtful touches at every turn. Ergonomic measures have been implemented to help decrease load and work to aid driving posture through seat cushion, seatback bolster, and headrest improvements. In addition, the front seat hip point to heel height has been extended 1.18 inches.

The second row is available in two configurations: captain's chairs or a 60:40 split-folding bench (Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+). A one-motion tumble system has been added for convenient access to the third row/luggage space. Heated and ventilated outboard seats are standard in the driver and front passenger seats, with available heated second-row seats. The third row is available in both power and manual seat configurations. A rear seat reminder has been implemented for increased safety and convenience.

The earth-tone focused interior color design is intended to complement the nature just outside the vehicle's doors. The 2024 GX is available in both a semi-aniline leather and NuLuxe® trimmed interior in Black, Dapple Gray, or Saddle Tan with black or dark brown grained trim. Overtrail grades are available in a GX-first color combination of Black NuLuxe® trimmed interior with Olive Ultrasuede accents or Chateau NuLuxe® trimmed interior with Olive Ultrasuede accents and black ornamentation.

Six illuminated charging ports (four in Overtrail and Overtrail+) are available throughout and a wireless charger is available in the front console tray to complete the tech-focused interior. And of course, interior storage space has been increased in the center console, door pockets and up to 12 cupholders. Luggage space for both the second and third row configurations has improved compared to the previous generation, holding up to 5 suitcases with the 3rd row folded. Two additional storage spaces have been added under the cargo area to accommodate smaller items, and a 120V AC inverter has been added for additional power needs.

The 2024 GX comes standard with a 10-speaker premium sound system, with available 21- Speaker Mark Levinson Surround Sound. Additional options (depending on grade) include Digital Key* with SmartAccess Card Key, Cool Box, Head-Up Display, Traffic Jam Assist**, Cold Area Package and Tonneau Cover.

Technology and Convenience Features

Lexus Interface with standard 14-inch touchscreen

A standard 14-inch, high-definition touchscreen provides easy-to-use controls and clear information to the driver and front-seat passenger. The glass screens utilize a high-adhesion, anti-reflective coating to realize a vivid display. Menu operations are similar to those found on smartphones and tablets. For additional ease of use by driver and front passenger, a center knob located at the screen's bottom edge controls power on/off and volume.

Cloud Navigation*

With a Drive Connect trial or subscription, this 100% cloud-capable system integrates with Google points of interest (POI) data to provide faster and more up-to-date search results, more accurate directions, and alternate routes based on current traffic conditions. Offline mode is designed to detect a potential loss of signal and download applicable maps and services in advance.

Intelligent Assistant*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, Intelligent Assistant offers convenience for guests. Designed with dual microphones, enhanced noise cancellation and seat detection capabilities for greater voice-recognition accuracy, by simply saying "Hey Lexus," available voice commands can operate certain interior amenities, such as navigation, multimedia, and climate control.

Digital Key (Available)* & SmartAccess Card Key

With an active Remote Connect subscription, guests can utilize their compatible smartphone as a vehicle key through the Lexus app. The available Digital Key can allow for the control of door locks and enables additional usability when car sharing, during valet parking, or home delivery of packages. The Digital Key can be shared with up to seven additional guests, creating a convenient experience for users registered on the Lexus App.

Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Compatibility

The Lexus GX features standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ capability, which enables users to access many of their favorite apps and control menus via their preferred mobile device ecosystem. The wireless capability allows for up to five Bluetooth™ devices to be registered to the system, with up to two devices connected at any one time.

Remote Connect*

With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, the Lexus app can be used to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start the vehicle and adjust the climate control, check vehicle health, and more.

Safety Connect*

Guests can use their up to 10-year Lexus Safety Connect trial for access to exceptional service in case of emergency/vehicle theft.

Service Connect*

Available via the Lexus app, the up to 10-year Service Connect trial can connect a compatible Lexus and dealer to provide detailed maintenance reminders and Vehicle Health Reports.

Head-Up Display (Available)

Essential information such as a speedometer and shift position, and other information including navigational directions and the information displayed during the use of Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Road Sign Assist, can be safely displayed in front of the driver's field of vision. The display's positioning can be linked to a driver's seat position memory function.

Mark Levinson Surround Sound (Available)

The available 21-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound tuned for the GX's cabin delivers high-quality audio. The system incorporates Mark Levinson QLS (Quantum Logic Surround) sound technology to provide stage-like, full-bodied, balanced tones to all passengers regardless of seating position.

Traffic Jam Assist (Available)*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, this available technology can monitor surrounding traffic in condensed, low-speed driving situations on limited access highways and automatically move forward and brake as needed to keep a set following distance behind the preceding vehicle. In addition to providing hands-free steering assistance, this system is designed to automatically bring the vehicle to a complete stop, then resume its path of travel as forward traffic begins to move.

*Available by subscription. 4G network dependent. See lexus.com/interface for details.

Lexus Safety System + 3.0

For added peace of mind, all GX models come standard with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, an integrated suite of active safety equipment and convenience features.

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection – Designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, or cyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking at speeds between approximately 7-110 mph. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability.

Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist – Helps support collision avoidance with certain detectable objects within the lane by applying gentle braking and steering operation under certain daytime conditions.

Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking – Designed to provide a warning and automatic braking if the system determines a driver is turning left in front of an oncoming vehicle in certain daytime conditions.

All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) – An adaptive cruise control system intended for highway use that uses radar and camera technology to help keep the vehicle at a preset speed and distance from vehicles ahead, even in stop-and-go traffic. If the system detects the vehicle getting closer than the preset distance, it is designed to automatically slow the vehicle — even to a complete stop. At highway speeds, when the road ahead clears, the vehicle returns to its preset speed.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) – When DRCC is enabled and lane markers are detected, LTA uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS) – If the system detects no driver input for some time, audible warnings will alert the driver. If no further inputs are detected, EDSS brings the vehicle to a gradual stop while keeping it safely in lane and hazard lights are activated to warn other road users. EDSS only operates when driving on expressways with DRCC and LTA activated.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) – When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 32 mph, LDA w/SA is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Road Sign Assist (RSA) – Using an intelligent camera, RSA is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) – When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, PDA provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between the vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist.

The 2024 GX is assembled at the Tahara plant in Japan and is expected to arrive at dealerships in early 2024.

2024 GX Pricing*

Model # Model Name MSRP + DPH*

GX 550 Premium $64,250

GX 550 Premium+ $69,250

GX 550 Luxury $77,250

GX 550 Luxury+ $81,250

GX 550 Overtrail $69,250

GX 550 Overtrail+ $77,250 *Includes Delivery, Processing and Handling (DPH) Fee of $1,350



About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, two F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

