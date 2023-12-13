Intellectual Property Trial Lawyer Alfonso Chan Joins King & Spalding in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that leading intellectual property lawyer Alfonso Chan has joined the firm as a partner in its Trial and Global Disputes Practice Group. He is based in the firm's Austin office.

Chan is a trial lawyer who focuses on litigating and licensing complex intellectual property cases on behalf of universities, research institutes and technology companies, with a primary focus on matters involving semiconductors and other electronic technologies, biomaterials and medical devices. Chan represents plaintiffs and defendants in district courts nationwide and before the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals. He is also registered to practice before the U.S Patent and Trademark Office and has experience in inter partes review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. His international experience includes handling matters in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and Europe.

"King & Spalding's IP litigators have handled hundreds of complex litigation matters across a diverse range of industry sectors, but Alfonso's strong university relationships and trial credentials add a new dimension for us and new opportunities for collaboration across many of our practices," said Andy Bayman, leader of the firm's Trial and Global Disputes practice group. "Alfonso is an enterprising lawyer who has built an impressive practice, and we are excited to bring his energy and drive to our IP and trial teams."

Chan joins King & Spalding from McKool Smith. He earned his undergraduate degree in Materials Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, his Masters in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Virginia and his J.D. from Southern Methodist University.

"I am thrilled to be joining King & Spalding," said Chan. "The platform here will help me scale the ways I can serve my clients and provide ample opportunities to collaborate across teams to do so."

Chan is the sixth key addition to the King & Spalding team in Texas this year, following the additions of corporate partner Mitch Tiras in Houston, restructuring partner Michael Fishel in Houston, senior trial counsel and former U.S. district judge Lee Yeakel in Austin, trial partner Mary-Olga "Mo" Lovett in Houston and antitrust partner Sean Royall in Houston and Washington.

