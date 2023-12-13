IMC EXPANDS NATIONAL FOOTPRINT WITH FOUR NEW LOCATIONS ACROSS OHIO VALLEY, NORTHEAST, AND PACIFIC REGIONS

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. , Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMC, the largest marine drayage provider in the nation, has expanded its presence across the United States with new facilities in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Victorville (CA) and Sacramento. The largest of the new facilities is the Cincinnati location at which IMC consolidated four operations into one depot, located at 9991 Commerce Park Drive.

IMC's new depot in Cincinnati with wheeled containers parked beside the building for storage. (PRNewswire)

This new full-service depot is located just five miles from the Sharonville ramp for Norfolk Southern Railroad. The state-of-the art facility features 12 acres of paved parking for 100+ trucks and 400 wheeled containers, allowing IMC to provide secured storage services for its drivers and clients. This new location also boasts 35,000 sq ft of secured warehouse space, enabling IMC to offer its valued clients high-demand services such as transloading, cross-docking and warehouse storage.

"IMC's continued growth in the Cincinnati and Ohio Valley area is a testament to our commitment to provide superior services and capacity for our growing client base," says Barry Bernard, president of IMC's Ohio Valley Region. "Our cutting-edge facility consolidates four drop yard facilities across the metro area. We are thrilled to open this new location in the largest township in the state of Ohio and the ninth largest municipality in the state."

In addition to the Cincinnati location, IMC also recently opened a facility adjacent to the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Pittsburgh, PA; one in Victorville, CA, supporting the High Desert area; and in Sacramento, CA, providing a waypoint for deliveries across the Sierra Nevada into Reno, NV. All new locations are providing jobs to their local communities both for professional truck drivers as well as administrative and support positions.

About IMC:

IMC is the largest marine drayage company in the United States. Equipped with the largest fleet of trucks and chassis and an integrated network of smart depots, IMC moves cargo to and from all major rails and ports in the nation. For more than 41 years, IMC has focused on delivering innovative solutions to its valued clients. To learn more about us, visit www.imcc.com.

IMC Trucks (PRNewswire)

IMC Companies (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IMC