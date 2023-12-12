MOTORTREND CELBRATES DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY WITH CALL TO VOTE FOR THE SINGLE MOST ICONIC VEHICLE OF THE PAST 75 YEARS

– Automotive Fans Invited to Join in the 75th Anniversary of the Media Brand by Determining the Ultimate MotorTrend 75 Icon, the Most Legendary Vehicle Through the Decades –

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MotorTrend Group , a Warner Bros. Discovery company, today announced the brand's year-long celebration of a momentous 75th anniversary year in 2024. Kicking off with a public call to vote on the most legendary vehicle in the MotorTrend 75 Icons program, the celebration continues with special-edition collectibles, 75th anniversary merchandise, and the historically significant release of MotorTrend's full archives in digital format for the first time ever.

"MotorTrend has experienced more growth in the past five years than arguably in the last seventy," said CEO and President of MotorTrend Group, Alex Wellen. "What started out as a groundbreaking magazine in 1949, has grown into the largest and most influential multi-media company in the world reaching hundreds of millions of car fans every year across digital, TV, print, and live events. We're humbled to reach this major milestone and excited to celebrate with car fans around the world as we gear up for the next, exhilarating chapter in the story of automotive transformation."

As MotorTrend approaches its Diamond Anniversary, the media company and automotive industry leader is pulling out all the stops to honor its history. MotorTrend's editorial team has meticulously selected 10 of the most iconic vehicles from the past 75 years, naming them 'MotorTrend 75 Icons'. Now, MotorTrend invites the public to determine the single most iconic vehicle from the past 75 years, inviting active participation in this historic celebration.

The 10 MotorTrend Icons for the public to vote on here are as follows:

BMW 3 Series - For nearly five decades, the BMW 3 Series has served as the benchmark sport sedan for an entire industry and the beating heart of BMW's famous Ultimate Driving Machine slogan.

Chevrolet Corvette - America's Sports Car has long combined big power, standout handling, daily-driver practicality, huge value, and bold styling in one world-beating package.

Ford F-150 - The best-selling vehicle in America for 46 years running, the F-150 has served millions as their workhorse, family shuttle, toy hauler or off-road adventure machine—often all at once.

Ford Mustang - The Mustang is the quintessential pony car, a global sensation that's as at home on the highway and open road as it is on the world's top racetracks.

Jeep CJ/Wrangler - Born in wartime before retiring to civilian life, no vehicle has done more to help the average driver explore and enjoy the wild corners of the world around them.

Lamborghini Countach - Ask someone to draw an exotic car and chances are the result will look something like the wedgy Countach, the Gandini-designed masterpiece that starred on millions of bedroom walls.

Mazda Miata - Mazda's plucky roadster has defied conventional wisdom and stayed in production for more than 30 years, delivering more smiles per mile than perhaps any other vehicle ever built.

Porsche 911 - Draped in familiar yet ever-evolving sheet metal, the 911 is a status symbol, championship-winning race car, and touchstone for the man-machine connection, all in one sensational package.

Tesla Model S - The Model S transformed the electric car from nerdy obsession to object of desire, vaulting the daring startup into the mainstream and kickstarting the EV revolution.

Volkswagen Beetle - The first car to sell 20 million units globally, everyone knows someone who has owned or ridden in a Beetle—enough said.

The public will decide the ultimate winner, which will be announced in 2024.

McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty, the presenting sponsor of MotorTrend's 75th anniversary, said, "MotorTrend's impact on the car world has been enormous. Countless people have become hooked on cars because of the rich, high-quality automotive journalism and entertainment they produce. We're honored to support their 75th anniversary and can't wait to see what they do the next 75."

MotorTrend is further cementing its legacy with the release of over 350,000 pages and exclusive photographs from its archive dating back 75 years, in two digital formats (showcasing how the articles originally appeared in print as well as each article transformed into an easy-to-read format). The MotorTrend Digital Archival Project, underway for nearly two years, is intended to honor the vision of pioneer and publisher Robert E. "Pete" Petersen's who launched MotorTrend magazine in 1949. For a limited time, MotorTrend is making the entire archive freely available to the public to celebrate the Diamond Anniversary.

In addition, MotorTrend's 75th anniversary heralds an exceptional tribute: a special-edition Matchbox die-cast replica of the iconic 1949 Kurtis Sport Car, which holds a unique place in MotorTrend's legacy, being the very first to grace its cover in September 1949. Available exclusively in 1:64 scale on Mattel Creations in 2024, this Matchbox Kurtis embodies MotorTrend's pioneering spirit. As MotorTrend approaches its 900th print magazine issue, the Matchbox Kurtis symbolizes 75 years of automotive excellence.

To commemorate MotorTrend's 75th anniversary, a "MotorTrend 75th" collection was unveiled today at the MotorTrend Store, offering a range of exclusive items branded for the 75th anniversary. Additionally, alongside the anniversary collection, MotorTrend revealed a limited-edition line featuring the Kurtis series. Each item in these collections pays tribute to MotorTrend's 75-year legacy, encapsulating automotive heritage and milestones in a stylish manner.

Founded in 1949, MotorTrend has become internationally recognized as one of the leading automotive brands. MotorTrend has been a thought-leader since its inception, and the brand continues to be relevant by looking toward the future of automotive innovation, as represented by its "Of The Year" awards. The MotorTrend Car, Truck, SUV, and Performance Vehicle of the Year awards stand as pinnacle achievements within the automotive world, while the iconic Golden Calipers trophy serves as a powerful marketing tool, a testament to the awards' impact on the automotive industry and consumers alike.

Over the past seven decades, MotorTrend has transformed its business to remain the number one automotive media company. MotorTrend is now part of the Warner Bros. Discovery family, and in addition to having its long-standing print magazine, online properties, and social media channels, MotorTrend also reaches 70 million households on linear television, and households with over 100 million people in the United States through MotorTrend FAST TV (Free, Ad-Supported Streaming TV).

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group , a Warner Bros. Discovery company, is the world's largest automotive media group dedicated to introducing, inspiring and intensifying people's passions for the motoring world. Comprised of more than 50 iconic brands including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, TOP GEAR AMERICA and more, MotorTrend Group is the ultimate source of entertainment and information for both auto enthusiasts and car shoppers, with a monthly audience over 30 million including two million premium members in addition to over 70 million social followers. Featuring world-class automotive entertainment across the #1 television network for automotive fans, digital streaming channels, iconic events, the largest automotive social network, over seven decades of print and digital editorial content and cutting-edge resources for new car shoppers, MotorTrend embodies every corner of car culture. From electric vehicles to timeless classic customs, MotorTrend Group brings the latest motoring trends to fans of all generations.

