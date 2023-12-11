Quicken Launches Quicken Classic Business & Personal for Mac

New offering provides Mac users a comprehensive solution for integrated business and personal financial management

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken , maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, today launched Quicken Classic Business & Personal for Mac. The new product is the only offering that provides users with the ability to effortlessly track their business finance activity, alongside their personal finances, such as their investments.

Quicken Classic Business & Personal for Mac is a comprehensive offering for those who are self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, sole proprietorships, and more. The new offering empowers users to manage their business and personal finances together in one place, with the ability to view them separately, when needed.

With millions of Americans identifying as self-employed, there's a significant need to manage both business and personal finances from one place - especially with the expected growth from this group. LinkedIn's " The Future of Recruiting Report " suggests an increase in contractor and gig worker roles. The report found that contractor role postings increased by 26% YoY, while full-time roles only grew by 6%.

Additionally, freelance workers such as UX designers, illustrators, filmmakers, and animators often use Macs – demonstrating a clear need for a business and personal finance management solution that runs natively on Mac. This group will continue to evolve dramatically in the coming years, with a Quicken survey finding that nearly half (47%) of employed Americans have considered starting a side gig to bolster their income in 2023.

"Before today, business finance tools for Mac have never addressed the 'crossover' use case – users who want to track their business financial activity and their personal financial activity in one consolidated view," said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken. "Our customers have been asking for a business offering designed specifically for the Mac, and we're proud to share that we are now offering the first business and personal finance management solution for Mac users, built by Mac users."

With Quicken Classic Business & Personal for Mac, users have access to the following features:

Business Dashboard: Monitor your business health with a bird's-eye view of your income and expenses, estimated tax payment dates, and more.

Tax Tracking: Maximize tax deductions across both business and personal finances. Save time with built-in reports for tax Schedules A through F, and export data to tax programs such as TurboTax for tax preparation and filing.

Insights: Customize business reports to show any combination of accounts. This can include filtering financial data for a single business, multiple businesses, or viewing business and personal finances together. Deep dive into user cash flows, income statements, investments, debt, asset accounts, and more.

Rental Tools: Track rental property income and expenses through dedicated categories.

Personal Finance Management: Access the best personal finance tools for Mac — making it easy to track and pay bills, as well as manage investments, debt and more.

To learn more about Quicken Classic Business & Personal for Mac, visit www.quicken.com/products/classic-business-personal-mac/ .

About Quicken Inc.

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For 40 years, more than 20 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them take control of their finances and lead healthier financial lives. Quicken's award-winning suite of personal finance software and apps includes Quicken Classic, Quicken Classic Business & Personal, and Quicken Simplifi, which has been recognized by The New York Times Wirecutter and PCMag .

Learn more about Quicken here and follow us on Facebook , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

