MoneyGram Announces Jillian Slagter as Chief People Officer

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. ("MoneyGram" or the "Company"), a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities, today announced the appointment of Jillian Slagter as Chief People Officer ("CPO"). In this role, Slagter will lead the transformation of the Company's human resources and people operations to support the strategic growth and digitization of the business. She will sit on the Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Her appointment is effective today, December 11, 2023.

"We are pleased to welcome Jillian, a seasoned human resources leader with vast experience working with global businesses to align people with strategy and organizational objectives," said Holmes. "Business-focused and growth-oriented, Jillian will be a champion for our employee experience and workforce productivity, helping to continue to strengthen our position as a best-in-class employer. This is a critical element in MoneyGram delivering on its mission to provide innovative financial solutions to our customers around the world."

Slagter most recently served as Chief Human Resources and Administrative Officer at CURO Group Holdings Corp ("CURO"), a full-spectrum consumer credit lender serving the United States and Canada. Prior to CURO, Slagter led human resources at several different companies where she aligned people practices to drive business results.

With a diverse workforce of over 2,000 people worldwide, MoneyGram is frequently recognized for its strong corporate culture. This year, the Company was named a recipient of multiple awards celebrating its high-performing culture, such as Top Workplaces USA for the second consecutive year, Dallas Morning News Top 100 Places to Work for the third consecutive year, and Best Places to Work in the Middle East.

"I'm thrilled to join this purpose-driven organization with a strong corporate culture across its global workforce," said Slagter. "I look forward to delivering on MoneyGram's strategic priorities and supporting its exciting future by helping to build and engage a diverse, strategic and digital team. I'm excited to partner with the Executive Leadership Team on this next chapter driving digital innovation in cross-border services."

