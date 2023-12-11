ISCO Industries, Inc. Acquires Infinity Plastics, Expands Footprint and Manufacturing Capacity

The acquisition enhances ISCO's extensive high-density polyethylene (HDPE) offerings and strengthens its operational and logistics capacity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISCO announced today that it has agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of Infinity Plastics, a top manufacturer of fabricated HDPE piping products.

The Infinity Plastics purchase is an expansion of ISCO's footprint and capacity, and part of the company's overall strategy to support growing customer needs, backed by quality standards and excellent customer service.

"ISCO continually evaluates opportunities to complement and strengthen our ability to serve customers," said Jimmy Kirchdorfer, CEO of ISCO. "Andy Zipperer and his team at Infinity Plastics have built a reputation for producing high-quality HDPE piping products. They are an ideal addition to the ISCO family, and will enhance the breadth of products and solutions that ISCO can offer our customers."

Located in Mayville, Wisconsin, Infinity Plastics adds a strategic location to ISCO's already extensive footprint across the United States and Canada. In addition, this acquisition allows ISCO to increase production capacity, enhance proximity to customer demand, and add top-caliber talent to its team.

"Throughout my 30 years of experience, the ISCO name has been synonymous with quality in our industry," says Andy Zipperer, owner of Infinity Plastics. "Jimmy and his brother Mark have continually invested in their people, business, and facilities. Choosing to be a part of that culture provides our Wisconsin team the opportunity to thrive. It's the right fit and aligns with our commitment to our people and customers."

With this addition in place, ISCO now has a total of 36 facilities spanning the United States and Canada. This expansion bolsters the company's capacity to support customers with a comprehensive range of both standard and custom HDPE products and solutions. It also further strengthens ISCO's commitment to maintaining a legacy of excellence in manufacturing and distributing HDPE products across diverse piping end markets.

About ISCO

ISCO Industries specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) piping products, as well as the sale, service, and rental of McElroy fusion equipment. ISCO stocks and supplies custom and innovative piping materials across a wide range of applications and end markets, including golf irrigation, landfill, gas distribution, district energy, mining, geothermal, power generation, municipal, marine, oil and gas, culvert rehab, and many more. ISCO is family-owned and has more than 60 years of experience in the industry, offering complete HDPE piping solutions to customers around the world.

