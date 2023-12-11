2023 IEEE-USA Awards Recipients

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE-USA acknowledges leaders in a variety of fields who make outstanding contributions to the engineering and technologist community. We are proud to announce the 2023 IEEE-USA Award recipients. Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination, and congratulations to all the honorees!

IEEE-USA Logo (PRNewsfoto/IEEE-USA) (PRNewswire)

Professionalism Awards

The IEEE-USA Robert S. Walleigh Distinguished Contributions to Engineering Professionalism Award

To honor IEEE members in the United States for long-term dedicated effort and outstanding accomplishments in advancing the aims of IEEE professional activities.

Faye Kann (Region 5 West Area Chair, IEEE)

For outstanding volunteer efforts and dedicated service in support of IEEE professional activities

The IEEE-USA Award for Distinguished Public Service

To honor an individual not currently in the practice of engineering for contributions in furthering the professional goals of IEEE in the United States by such means as (but not limited to) influencing laws or regulations benefiting the profession, industrial environments to foster professionalism curricula, or publications designed to enhance professionalism and other similar activities.

Jennifer Fowler (Director, Arkansas National Science Foundation EPSCoR, Arkansas Economic Development Commission)

For promoting innovation, technology, and workforce development in Arkansas and the U.S. heartland

The IEEE-USA George F. McClure Citation of Honor

To honor IEEE members who have made exemplary contributions toward securing recognition of professional activities in the United States.

Dr. Asad M. Madni ( Distinguished Adjunct Professor and Distinguished Scientist, University of California Los Angeles )

For significant contributions to the engineering profession through mentorship, leadership, and philanthropy

Dr. Alton Romig, Jr. (Executive Officer, National Academy of Engineering) For significant contributions to the aerospace industry, national security, and engineering policy

The IEEE-USA Entrepreneur Achievement Award for Leadership in Entrepreneurial Spirit

To recognize an IEEE member who has been instrumental in furthering both entrepreneurial growth and spirit in the United States.

Dr. Ulrich Rohde (Adjunct Professor, George Washington University ) For entrepreneurship in the fields of signal generation, signal processing electronics, and CAD tools

The K-12 STEM Literacy Committee Educator-Engineer Partnership Award

To honor pairs of K-12 educators and engineers that, through their joint collaboration, provide learning experiences to precollege students, support the education and curriculum requirements of their institution, promote and increase the math, science and engineering awareness of student participants, and/or support the educational goals of the IEEE and IEEE-USA.

Leon Grant (Pre-Engineering Teacher, Marietta High School ) and Dr. Erick Maxwell (Principal Research Engineer, Georgia Tech Research Institute) In recognition of exemplary collaboration leading to the development of Smart Medical Gloves

Technical Award

The IEEE-USA Harry Diamond Memorial Award

To honor individuals for distinguished technical contributions in the field of electrotechnology while in U.S. Government Service.

Dr. Muralidhar Rangaswamy , Fellow IEEE (Technical Lead for Radar Sensing, U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory)



For outstanding contributions to theory and application of radar technology and adaptive signal processing for the U.S. Air Force

We look forward to presenting these awards at an in-person ceremony to take place in the Summer of 2024. Nominations for the 2024 IEEE-USA Awards will open on 1 April 2024.

About IEEE-USA:

IEEE-USA serves the public good and promotes the careers and public policy interests of over 150,000 engineering, computing and technology professionals who are U.S. members of IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization.

More information on the 2023 Awards will be available soon at: https://ieeeusa.org/2023-ieee-usa-awards-recipients/

For more information, please contact:

Daryll Griffin

Program Manager, Career and Professional Activities

d.r.griffin@ieee.org

202-530-8337

Leah Laird

Senior Marketing & Communications Specialist

l.laird@ieee.org

202-530-8328

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IEEE-USA