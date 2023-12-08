TELECARE CASEWORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Mental Health Professionals Organize in California

VENTURA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caseworkers at Telecare's Casa de Esperanza facility have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 186.

"Local 186 is delighted to welcome Telecare workers to the Teamsters," said Abel Garcia, Local 186 Secretary-Treasurer. "These caseworkers provide critical care and support to patients and their families. Their work saves lives, and they are more than deserving of a strong contract that will provide them with fair compensation and respect – and that's exactly what we intend on getting them in their first Teamster collective bargaining agreement."

"The Teamsters Union is the best fit to represent Telecare workers and help us secure a prosperous future for our families," said Brenda Lake, a caseworker at Telecare's Casa de Esperanza facility. "We are truly grateful for all the work and dedication that the Teamsters put into helping us organize. We are excited to start negotiations!"

Teamsters Local 186 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties in California. For more information, go to TeamstersLocal186.org.

