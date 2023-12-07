The Sister Accord® Foundation Collaborates With AAA To Launch "Safety in Sisterhood™"

New Platform Will Give Girls and Women Information and Strategies Designed to Help Them "Navigate Through Life"

CINCINNATI, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sister Accord® Foundation, the organization whose movement is changing the way girls and women treat, support, and interact with each other, announced today the launch of a new platform, "Safety in Sisterhood™." Created by Sonia Jackson Myles, the Founder of The Sister Accord® Foundation, and supported by AAA, the platform will be a combination of education, information, strategies, and suggestions to help girls and women "Safely Navigate through Life." Designed to be holistic in nature, "Safety in Sisterhood™" will cover many aspects of life that are important for women to be prepared and protected. The platform's first focus is a series on safety during hotel stays, with expert guidance provided by AAA.

Safety in Sisterhood (PRNewswire)

"The Sister Accord®'s Safety in Sisterhood™" platform is about empowering girls and women to do more. When you think about AAA's tagline, 'Expect Something More,' we also want everyone to navigate through life safely and do more – travel farther and have greater experiences. "I think of the AAA brand as both a safety net and a trampoline, and that's what sisterhood is all about, too. Girls and women being there for each other to help each other safely explore and achieve their dreams," said Phil Malcolm, Vice President of Marketing, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Now in its tenth year, Sonia Jackson Myles founded The Sister Accord® Foundation, a 501c3 organization with the mission of having one billion girls and women learn to love themselves and each other. The Foundation and its work are centered around three key pillars: through self-awareness and leadership development – educating girls and women, enlightening them of the power of Sisterhood, and eradicating bullying and violence against them.

"Travel opens our eyes to other cultures and experiences. It is an opportunity to make new friends, connect with loved ones, and be inspired by the world around you," said Jackson Myles. "I am thrilled with having support from AAA and the ability that we will have together to share strategies to assist women with traveling safely and having worthwhile and meaningful experiences that travel creates."

Since its founding in 2013, the Foundation has transformed innumerable girls' and women's lives with its many programs, financial support, and beloved YouTube videos, which have 51 million total views and 198 million impressions to date. Since 2019, The Sister Accord® has given over a quarter of a million dollars in grants, financial assistance, and scholarships. Now, with a global focus, the Foundation has amplified its mission with four chapters in Africa: Lilongwe, Malawi, as well as Harare and Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The Foundation also has on-campus chapters at The Ohio State University and The University of Zimbabwe. As part of a new partnership with The Nelson Mandela Foundation, The Sister Accord® will launch its newest chapter in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2024. A new chapter in the Bahamas was also recently announced.

About The Sister Accord® Foundation

The Sister Accord® Foundation ( https://thesisteraccordfoundation.org/ ) is a 501c3 organization focused on enabling girls and women to establish and nurture positive, supportive, and loving relationships with each other. The Sister A.C.C.O.R.D. programs have made a significant, positive difference in corporate America, school systems, and around the globe. The organization holds events throughout the year to inspire and promote Sisterhood, Anti-Bullying, Mental and Emotional Health, and Wellness.

For More Information:

Caitlin Burke

caitlin@kempnercommunications.com

(203) 733-4085

About AAA

Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America's largest membership organizations. Today, AAA provides roadside assistance, travel, discounts, financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of over 64 million members across North America, including over 57 million in the United States. To learn more about all AAA has to offer or to become a member, visit AAA.com.

For More Information:

Contact: Mark Jenkins

majenkins@acg.aaa.com

(850) 532-0730

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Sister Accord Foundation