MyXR Launches Engage 3 To Reinvent The Relationship Between Organizations and Their Audiences

The incentive-based communication and engagement platform is challenging social media by rewarding users for the time, energy, actions, and attention they invest in their favorite institutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyXR Inc ., the software company behind Engage, today announced the launch of MyXR Engage 3, a behavior modification platform that empowers organizations to reinvigorate and expand their relationship with their audiences through gamification. This is the latest iteration of MyXR's Engage, a platform that facilitates connection by rewarding users for their time.

MyXR Inc. develops software that unites communities with the organizations they love – or work for, study at, and receive care from – by recognizing and rewarding them for their time, effort and attention. (PRNewswire)

According to MyXR, customers and prospects report less than 12% of online and app content is actually seen by users. For everyone from sports teams to nonprofits and especially corporate employers, finding effective methods for connecting with their audiences can be a time-consuming and labor-intensive process. And despite its popularity, current social media platforms are not built to support genuine engagement because their primary purpose is to turn their community into consumers. MyXR Engage combats this problem by giving organizations the actionable tools they need to create champions who are changing their behavioral engagement in support of a genuine connection.

"At MyXR, we've created a solution for today's distracted world thanks to the team, community, and partners that came together to make it happen," said Hans Koch, MyXR CEO. "We're going head to head with social media and offering the alternative that everyone's been searching for. Engage 3 allows for genuine engagement and rewards real actions by its users, students, employees, and fans."

Gamification serves as a valuable tool in stimulating active participation and sustaining interest. According to Zippia, companies that use gamification are seven times more profitable than those that do not use gamified elements at work with employees or consumers. By offering instant rewards for engaging in activities, MyXR's Engage platform leverages our intrinsic motivators to achieve and complete a sense of progress to encourage our interactions with our interests.

Through the latest iteration, Engage 3 gives organizations more autonomy when it comes to interacting with their target audiences via the platform. Every organization's portal can be customized with design tools, content management, and scheduled online and offline user actions.. While running engagement campaigns, Engage 3 customers can now simultaneously view user data trends in real time and compare results across campaigns. Beyond allowing organizations to control the environment and actions for their users, Engage 3 can be integrated with smart screens, apps, and other distribution channels. Users get the chance to earn "experiential rewards" or "badges" for watching, going, sharing, listening, and doing more for the organization they are championing .

"We're excited about all that Engage 3 will offer for Western Kentucky University and we plan to use the platform to reinvigorate the way that students interact with the university," said Molly Kerby, Assistant Provost for Institutional Effectiveness and Professor of Sociology at Western Kentucky University. "We know the gamification and multi-use feature of MyXR Engage 3 will help us drive student engagement in a number of ways, driven by the use of smartphones which was further elevated by going entirely virtual during COVID-19. Engage 3 is providing us with the technology and tools we need to get students involved with the university and community again."

MyXR Engage 3 will automatically allow or include seamless integrations with popular workflow, social media, ticketing, and other platforms for its customers.

About MyXR Inc.

MyXR Inc. develops software that unites communities with the organizations they love – or work for, study at, and receive care from – by recognizing and rewarding them for their time, effort and attention. Designed to be user-friendly to all audiences, MyXR's Engage 3 communication and engagement platform leverages gamification to influence user behavior and maximize participation in activities that foster community growth and connections. MyXR Engage 3 licenses are available for different types of organizations, including global events and professional sports, nonprofits, universities, larger employers, and more.

MyXR Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California and announced a new Regional HQ in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The company has a special group of superheroes, shareholders and champions including Sloane Stephens, Brandon Salaam-Bailey, Michael Tubbs, and Adrian Gonzalez. To learn more, visit https://myxr.com . MyXR is a trademark of MyXR Inc.

