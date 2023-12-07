ACAMS Assembly Bolsters Caribbean's Efforts to Combat Financial Crime with Expert Insights on Recent Money Laundering and Fraud Case Studies, Sanctions and Beyond

ACAMS Assembly Bolsters Caribbean's Efforts to Combat Financial Crime with Expert Insights on Recent Money Laundering and Fraud Case Studies, Sanctions and Beyond

The two-day gathering will address efforts to meet FATF's standards, emerging artificial intelligence disruptions, fraud challenges, cryptoasset conundrums and ever-growing sanctions

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigating critical challenges in a region recognized as a hub for offshore banking and now virtual currency exchanges - the ACAMS Assembly is poised to host a unique two-day anti-financial crime (AFC) educational and networking event starting on December 11 in Orlando, Florida. This marks ACAMS' first in-person gathering of AFC professionals from the Caribbean since the pandemic, aiming to fortify the region's efforts against money laundering, sanctions evasion, fraud, and other illicit activities.

ACAMS (PRNewswire)

While the conference will address the repercussions of recent Bahamas-based fraud and money laundering charges, it will also comprehensively explore pressing topics such as meeting FATF standards, navigating emerging artificial intelligence disruptions, grappling with fraud challenges, understanding cryptoasset complexities and navigating the ever-expanding sanctions landscape.

"It is evident that the regulatory landscape is undergoing continuous tightening, heightening the urgency for robust and effective controls. Additionally, the speed of technological evolution has resulted in a surge in fraud and other financial crimes. This underscores the crucial need for AML/AFC professionals to be equipped with the latest resources, knowledge, and tools to navigate the evolving landscape while ensuring their organizations and financial systems remain secure," said ACAMS Interim CEO, Mariah Gause.

"We've designed this conference to serve not only as a platform to debate and discuss AFC guidance on emerging threats but also to empower attendees with practical advice that can be effectively implemented in their own institutions. We're all in this fight together, which is why this is an important opportunity for law enforcement officials, regulators, and compliance practitioners to expand their professional networks and AFC toolkits," she added.

Close to 40 speakers will share their insights during the event. The U.S. Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control's Christopher Penaherrera will participate in a closed-door, off-the-record session addressing the U.S. sanctions regime with an eye to helping attendees navigate its often-challenging provisions. Rafi Aliya Crockett will offer keynote remarks followed by a Q&A. The director of the financial intelligence unit of anti-human trafficking group Polaris will discuss how partnership between groups like hers and financial institutions can fight human trafficking and will detail some of the AHT issues for the Caribbean region.

Other prominent speakers include: Keron Burrell, CAMS-Audit, CAMS-FCI, Executive Director, Financial Services Commission of Jamaica, Misheca Seymour Senior, CAMS, CGSS, Group Chief Compliance Officer, NCB Financial Group, James S. Markley, Legal Attaché, Caribbean Region, Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Dr. Toussant Boyce, Head, Office of Integrity, Compliance and Accountability, Caribbean Development Bank.

For more information on The Assembly Caribbean, including access to the agenda and registration portal, please visit: https://www.acams.org/en/events/the-assembly/the-assembly-caribbean.

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association's CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS' 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association's mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)