Sikich Expands Wealth Management Team with Addition of Golden Trail Advisers

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire the operating assets of Golden Trail Advisers, a wealth management consulting firm based in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

"Our wealth management practice guides businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals to make sound investments, improve financial health and meet long-term wealth goals," said Andrew Paoni, Partner-in-Charge of Sikich's Wealth Management practice. "The addition of Golden Trail brings talented, new experts to our team, enabling Sikich to better serve our clients and help them achieve financial well-being."

Golden Trail Advisers is a wealth management firm offering comprehensive wealth management services including investment management, retirement planning, business succession planning, and more. The firm helps business owners and individuals maximize wealth and minimize the impact of taxes over multiple generations.

"We're excited to join Sikich and bring our experience and insight to the wealth management practice," said Mike Sedlak, founder and managing member of Golden Trail Advisers. "Our combined skill set will be valuable for high net worth individuals and owners of closely held businesses. This partnership brings an exciting opportunity for growth, and Sikich's technology-enabled professional services model gives us the resources to offer new solutions to our clients."

The transaction is scheduled to close on December 31. This acquisition continues a year of growth for Sikich, as the firm continues to bolster resources, add top talent and expand capabilities to better serve clients. Last month, the firm announced the addition of Thornhill financial in Northeast Ohio, and in October Sikich's technology practice added a data and analytics offering and acquired Sacramento-based Four Leaf LLC.

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,600 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

