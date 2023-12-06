RPS Oncology partners with Elekta to elevate cancer care across the Americas

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RPS Oncology, a leader in personalized clinical physics, dosimetry, and radiation oncology therapy services, is excited to announce its partnership with Elekta, a leader in precision radiation therapy. This partnership represents a shared dedication to elevating cancer care standards and ensuring exceptional treatment for patients throughout North, Central, and South America.

"Being chosen as an Elekta Care 360 partner is a testament to our dedication to outstanding patient care."

Recognizing RPS Oncology's expertise and commitment to excellence, Elekta has selected the company as a key partner in its Elekta Care 360 value-added services portfolio. This collaboration is driven by a mutual vision of making world-class cancer care accessible across the Americas. Both organizations are united in their mission to instill hope in every individual facing cancer.

Charles Conduah MS DABR RSO, President and CEO of RPS Oncology, expressed enthusiasm about this prestigious partnership. "Being chosen as an Elekta Care 360 partner is a testament to our dedication to outstanding patient care. This collaboration enhances our ability to apply our specialized skills in physics, dosimetry, and therapy to complement Elekta's advanced cancer care solutions," he said.

Elekta values the unique strengths RPS Oncology contributes to this collaboration. Ferhan Bulca, Vice President and Head of Value-Added Services at Elekta stated, "RPS Oncology is a crucial addition to our network, reinforcing our commitment to elevate cancer care standards across the Americas. Their expert staff, combined with Elekta technology, will enable us to deliver superior clinical professional services to our collective customers."

As a valued partner in the Elekta Care 360 program, RPS Oncology will collaborate closely with Elekta to integrate its specialized services into Elekta's comprehensive cancer care solutions. This initiative aims to provide healthcare providers across the Americas with advanced tools and expertise, facilitating the delivery of cutting-edge radiation oncology treatments efficiently and safely.

About RPS Oncology: RPS Oncology is a trusted provider of clinical physics, dosimetry, and therapy services in radiation oncology. RPS Oncology collaborates with radiation oncology clinics and hospitals to deliver high-quality solutions that positively impact the lives of those undergoing cancer treatment. Our mission is to be a trusted partner in radiation physics and dosimetry services, providing expert support, innovative solutions, and an unwavering commitment to safety. We strive to empower healthcare institutions to deliver the best possible care for their patients.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact RPS Oncology by email at contact@rpsoncology.com or phone at 1-888-495-1530.

