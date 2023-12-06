Remark Holdings Adjourns Annual Shareholder Meeting Until December 29, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") powered computer vision solutions, today announced the adjournment of its annual shareholder meeting until Friday, December 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET, to provide additional time to solicit votes to reach a quorum and conduct business.

