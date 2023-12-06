POP-TARTS® PUTS 1 MILLION TOASTER PASTRIES* ON THE LINE IN UNFORGETTABLE FOOTBALL GAME DAY EXPERIENCE - GET READY FOR WILD PREDICTIONS AND CRAZY GOOD FUN

Pop-Tarts Introduces Prop-Tarts, the Ultimate Fan Engagement Platform for the First Pop-Tarts Bowl Game

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When North Carolina State faces off against Kansas State in Orlando at the highly-anticipated Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Crazy Good action will extend far beyond the matchup on the field. Pop-Tarts® is putting a whopping 1 million pastries* on the line to give fans even more reason to tune into the game. Introducing Prop-Tarts, an interactive experience to test just how Crazy Good your intuition is when predicting non-game related moments throughout the Pop-Tarts Bowl. With Prop-Tarts, fans can guess What will be dumped on the winning coach's head? and Who will take the first bite of the first-ever Edible Mascot?. Because when Pop-Tarts tackles College Football, no rituals are safe from Crazy Good flavor.

"Pop-Tarts fans love to debate everything, from their favorite flavor to whether or not to toast. Since our announcement last week, fans have been debating all the ways the first-ever Edible Mascot will come to life at the Pop-Tarts Bowl," said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Pop-Tarts. "Prop-Tarts allows fans to get even more immersed in the Crazy Good action and rewards their passion with our iconic pastries to enjoy as the ultimate game day snack."

Starting today, fans can visit Prop-Tarts.com to participate and lock in their predictions for what Crazy Goodness will go down on game day. For each correct prediction, fans will have the opportunity to receive free Pop-Tarts. But they must act fast! The sooner predictions are submitted, the greater the opportunity there is to receive free Pop-Tarts, should the predictions be correct. There is no purchase necessary and full terms can be found here.

Fans can make predictions until 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 28 – 45 minutes before the game kicks off on ESPN. Real-time results will be live on Prop-Tarts.com, and winners will be notified via email if they are among the first to enter a prediction that hits the mark.

For fans in attendance, Pop-Tarts is bringing inventive flavors to game-day snacks and incorporating the beloved pastries into classic college football concessions that can be enjoyed at Camping World Stadium or replicated at home. Introducing Pop-Tart Banana Pudding, an End Zone Celebration Pop-Tart Cheesecake, a Pop-Tart Ice Cream Sundae and even Pop-Tarts Popcorn. Just outside the stadium, the Pop-Tarts Bowl Fan Fest will be packed with so much Crazy Good fun, it's sure to be just as memorable as the game itself.

*Only 125,000 rewards available. Reward recipients will receive one 8-ct pack of Pop-Tarts per correct answer or as a reward.

About the Pop-Tarts Bowl

The Pop-Tarts Bowl is a 32-year-old college football postseason contest operated by Florida Citrus Sports, a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region through world-class events. Initially founded in Miami, the game moved to Orlando in 2001. The bowl matches the top selection from the ACC (including Notre Dame) outside the College Football Playoff and "New Year's Six" series against the second selection from the Big 12 outside of the CFP/NY6 series. For more information, visit PopTartsBowl.com.

Pop-Tarts Bowl Teams

This year's game – the first-ever under the Pop-Tarts Bowl name – will feature the first-ever meeting between No. 18 North Carolina State Wolfpack (9-3, 6-2 ACC) and the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (8-4, 6-3 Big 12). NC State will be making its sixth appearance in the bowl. It is 3-2 in those previous contests and 2-1 since the game moved to Orlando in 2001. Kansas State will be making its first Florida bowl trip and Pop-Tarts Bowl debut. Pop-Tarts Bowl tickets are available via Ticketmaster now. Visit PopTartsBowl.com to purchase tickets. Groups of 10 or more may call the Florida Citrus Sports offices at 407.423.2476.

ABBREVIATED TERMS AND CONDITIONS

No Purchase Necessary. Internet Access Required. Begins 12/6/23 at 8:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 12/28/23 at 4:59:59 PM (ET). Limit 125,000 rewards available in the promotion. Open to legal residents of US & DC, 18+. Subject to complete terms and conditions at prop-tarts.com. Correctly predicting a Prop-Tarts moment does not guarantee a participate will receive a Reward; Rewards are available while supplies last and will be awarded to those submitting a correct answer and the order in which the correct answer is received. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellanova, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

