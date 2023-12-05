RentSpree and Stellar MLS Partner to Transform Rental Management in Florida

Florida's Leading MLS and Rental Software Provider Join Forces to Reform Rental Transactions for 84,000+ Subscribers

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree , the industry's premier end-to-end rental management software provider, and Florida's largest multiple listing service, Stellar MLS, have joined forces in a new partnership. This latest collaboration will provide Stellar's extensive network of over 84,000 subscribers with direct access to cutting-edge tools for streamlining rental transactions in one of the nation's most important housing markets.

RentSpree's full integration on the Stellar MLS platform will facilitate the instant creation of an ApplyLink™ for rental listings, which supports Stellar customers in generating more leads, cutting down transaction time, and increasing returns. The new integration makes it easy for Stellar customers to command the entire rental process easily and efficiently - especially important in a market such as Florida, which has witnessed a significant surge in rent and housing prices in the past year, with record-high levels reached, according to a recent study by Apartment List.

"Florida's housing market has long been a source of opportunity and growth, attracting new residents and businesses from other states, which led Florida to become one of the most competitive rental markets in the nation," said Stellar MLS CEO Merri Jo Cowen. "The continuing growth, driven by a strong employer base, world-class attractions, favorable weather, and a vibrant lifestyle, put substantial pricing pressure on available rental units, making real estate brokers and agents - our customers - more important than ever to help those looking for a home to lease."

She added, "Furthermore, in this dynamic landscape, technology is pivotal in ensuring real estate professionals have the edge they need. Our partnership with RentSpree signifies our commitment to equipping our customers with the most advanced tools, empowering them to excel in this fiercely competitive real estate market. Together, we're setting a new standard for efficiency and success in Florida and beyond."

RentSpree offers rental software solutions such as tenant screening, online applications, document automation, e-signatures, denial and approval communications, and property landing pages. RentSpree has also added renter services capabilities including rent payment reporting .

"In the world of real estate today, MLSs play a crucial role in arming their members with state-of-the-art technology for success," said RentSpree Co-Founder & CEO Michael Lucarelli. "Our integration into the Stellar MLS platform offers brokers and agents immediate access to RentSpree's robust tools, streamlining rental transactions, cutting down processing times, and boosting profitability. This collaboration reaffirms our dedication to empowering real estate professionals with the essential resources they require to flourish in an ever-changing market."

About RentSpree

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps seamlessly connect real estate agents, owners, and renters to simplify and automate the entire rental process, from listing to lease. The all-in-one platform is known across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 300 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over two million users in the U.S. RentSpree has been ranked on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022 and 2023. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

About Stellar MLS

Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, FL, Stellar MLS (Stellar) is Florida's largest multiple listing service (MLS) company, with over 84,000 customers in Florida and Puerto Rico. Offering a comprehensive suite of the industry's best products and world-class customer service, Stellar MLS is committed to helping brokers and agents thrive in tomorrow's competitive real estate market. Learn more at stellarmls.com .

