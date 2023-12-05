Globant Celebrates 20 Years: A Journey from Argentina to Wall Street

With a series of events at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building, including the recreation of the bar where Globant was first thought of, the company celebrated two decades of remarkable accomplishments and substantial growth

The occasion served as a vibrant tribute to Globant's first 20-year journey, highlighting the achievements and progress that have defined the company's success

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, celebrated its first 20 years of business at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with various initiatives that featured "Globers" (Globant employees), journalists, clients, colleagues, partners, NYSE authorities, and the global winners of Globant's Women That Build Awards 2023.

Photo Credit: NYSE (PRNewswire)

Founded in Argentina in 2003 by Martín Migoya, Nestor Nocetti, Martín Umarán, and Guibert Englebienne, Globant commemorated 20 years of an extraordinary journey of creativity, challenges, and continuous disruption. This year, the company was recognized as one of Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies, and today, it has more than 27,500 talented Globers in offices in 30 countries across 5 continents, working with organizations like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

"Globant was founded with the dream of leading the technology industry from Latin America. From the outset, our goal has been to reinvent our industry and be fully dedicated to the development and transformation of organizations," said Martín Migoya, CEO of Globant. "As we celebrate our first 20 years, we reflect on our continuing journey to turn bold ideas into reality. Looking ahead to the next 20 years, it's all about keeping our entrepreneurial spirit of reinvention alive. We aim to be the best company for our customers, our Globers, and our community. Globant will continue generating opportunities wherever talent is located and pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology."

The event started with a recognition to the global winners of the fourth edition of the Globant Awards: Women that Build Edition . These awards recognize game-changing women in the STEAM industries who inspire other women and create positive change around the world, providing visibility to women's contributions and addressing workplace challenges such as non-inclusive environments, unequal pay for equal work, and gender biases in hiring and promotions.

The day continued on the NYSE trading floor, where Globant's four founders, along with its C-level executives, rang the Closing Bell to commemorate the special milestone. All guests were then invited to join the founders on a trip down memory lane: "Downtown Matias," the bar where the co-founders came up with the idea for Globant, was recreated in front of the NYSE building, allowing attendees to relive this crucial moment in the company's history.

Globant is a digitally native company that specializes in helping organizations reinvent themselves and unlock their potential through the convergence of innovation, design, and engineering at scale. The company has been featured as a business case study at prestigious institutions like Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. To learn more about Globant's work during the past 20 years, a documentary video showcasing the company's milestones will be available on December 18. To watch the teaser, click here .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

We have more than 27,500 employees, and are present in 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We stand among the top 100 fastest-growing companies in the world (2023) according to Fortune.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

Media Kit

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globant