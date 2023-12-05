Bishop-Wisecarver Welcomes Justin Velky as Regional Sales Manager for the Central Region

PITTSBURG, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop-Wisecarver, a leading manufacturer and trusted industrial automation company of proven motion solutions that excel in harsh and extreme environments, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its team, Mr. Justin Velky, who has joined the company as the Central Region Sales Manager.

In his new role, Justin will work closely with prospects and customers to provide a Signature Experience. He will play a pivotal role in building and strengthening customer relationships, managing sales channel partners, developing new business opportunities to drive growth in the central region of the United States, and ensuring that Bishop-Wisecarver continues to provide best in class engineered guided motion products.

"Justin's extensive background in sales and his commitment to delivering exceptional customer service align perfectly with our company values," said Ryan Sischo, Vice President of Sales at Bishop-Wisecarver. "We are confident that his expertise will contribute significantly to our continued success and growth in the central region."

Bishop-Wisecarver specializes in delivering high-quality motion solutions tailored to meet the unique design and application requirements of its customers. With a product line that includes components and accessories, manual linear guide systems, actuated linear guide systems, and rotary guides and systems, the company has a long history of innovation and customer satisfaction.

"I am honored to join Bishop-Wisecarver, a company known for its innovation and commitment to providing quality motion solutions," said Justin Velky. "I am excited to get back into the industrial automation market, to lead the sales efforts in the central region and contribute to the company's ongoing success."

Justin brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge to his new role at Bishop-Wisecarver. With over 17 years of experience in the Industrial Automation market, Justin has held Sales Manager roles at Windings, Inc. and Capital City Equipment Company. He also worked for an Industrial Automation distributor selling Bishop-Wisecarver products. His extensive background in sales and leadership, combined with Bishop-Wisecarver's commitment to quality and innovation, positions the company for continued success in the dynamic motion solutions industry.

About Bishop-Wisecarver: Bishop-Wisecarver's proven motion solutions are expertly designed and delivered to perform, enabling customers to solve their toughest industrial automation challenges. Leveraging over 70 years of experience, the WBENC certified woman-owned company has earned the reputation of providing unmatched quality, reliability, service and engineering support for every stage of a customer's design cycle. Combining long-lasting performance with ease of installation, Bishop-Wisecarver products offer the lowest cost of ownership for a wide variety of applications ranging from Aerospace to Medical to X-Y-Z systems and more. No matter the application or extreme environmental conditions, Bishop-Wisecarver designs innovative solutions from concept to completion, from prototype to production, on time and on budget.

