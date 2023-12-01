Nutjobs Inc. Welcomes Jeff Anderson as New CEO

CARMEL, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutjobs Inc., a leader in the sustainable plastics industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Anderson as its new Chief Executive Officer. Jeff joins Nutjobs with a strong background in leadership and an impressive track record in the biotechnology and sustainability sectors.

Jeff Anderson, CEO of Nutjobs Inc. (PRNewswire)

Nutjobs manufactures bioplastics using agricultural byproducts, such as almond hulls and shells, as feedstock. The company's fully compostable products are cost-effective, environmentally sustainable plastic substitutes for a variety of end markets.

With over a decade of experience in successfully bringing novel, bio-derived products to the market, Jeff brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. As the former Chief Operating Officer at Manus Bio, Jeff was instrumental in establishing in-house biomanufacturing both in the United States and abroad, solidifying his reputation as an innovative, results-driven leader.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff Anderson to Nutjobs as our new CEO. His broad experience and tactical leadership will be instrumental in executing against our vision to provide innovative, sustainable solutions to our customers," said Paul Kephart, Co-Founder, Chief Technology Officer and Chairperson of the Nutjobs Board.

As CEO, Jeff will lead Nutjobs in its continued commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable materials. His expertise in commercialization, manufacturing and sustainability aligns perfectly with Nutjobs' core values and future ambitions.

"I am excited to join the Nutjobs team and lead this dynamic and forward-thinking organization," said Jeff Anderson. "Our commitment to innovative, sustainable solutions and improving the impact of single-use plastics is a vision I wholeheartedly share. I look forward to collaborating with Paul and the team to elevate Nutjobs to new heights."

Jeff's appointment as CEO represents an important step in Nutjobs' ongoing commitment to expanding its impact in the health and wellness industry. His leadership is expected to drive innovation, product development and sustainable practices in the company, making Nutjobs a leader in the field.

About Nutjobs Inc.

Nutjobs Inc. transforms nutshell waste into bio-benign plastic alternative products that are bio-based, compostable and derived from secondary agricultural waste. By transforming nutshell waste into bio-benign plastics, Nutjobs creates plastic substitutes that are cost effective and environmentally sustainable. Nutjobs' first product, the Almapot, a nut-based biodegradable, horticultural pot, is on pace to begin large-scale manufacturing and commercial launch in 2024.

Media Contact:

Nutjobs Inc.

info@nutjobs.com

Nutjobs logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nutjobs Inc.