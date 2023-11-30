ZEISS INSPECT - Release of the new 3D metrology software for a wide range of challenges

Powerful software sets standards in inspection

System-independent data evaluation for optical and CT measurement data

New functions Multiview and Regions of Interest in ZEISS INSPECT X-Ray

ZEISS Quality Suite as a central point of contact for measurement technicians

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions (IQS) continues the success story of its metrology software with the 2023 release of ZEISS INSPECT.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the release of the new ZEISS INSPECT 3D metrology software, ZEISS offers its Industrial Quality Solutions customers numerous new functions. ZEISS INSPECT Optical 3D is the solution for the inspection and evaluation of 3D measurement data. With this release, data acquisition is further accelerated, and evaluation functions are further improved. The new Autosurfacing app also automatically converts scan data into a high-precision CAD model.

The metrology software for all challenges. (PRNewswire)

Even more powerful: New functions of ZEISS INSPECT

Customers master their daily metrological challenges with software from ZEISS. ZEISS INSPECT combines various technologies and applications for this purpose. Data evaluation is possible independently of the system. Since its market launch, ZEISS INSPECT has become the industry standard for optical metrological inspection and evaluation. Today, it includes CT-based quality inspection in addition to optical inspection.

For the analysis of CT data, ZEISS INSPECT X-Ray offers all the necessary functions. This year, defect analysis will become even easier. The new Multiview function makes it possible to display and analyze multiple workspaces with different perspectives of the component in parallel. Also new: the feature Region of Interest helps to analyze individual parts of a component with different tolerances.

With ZEISS INSPECT, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions lays the foundation for a logical further development of its software landscape. The vision is software that can solve all 3D quality and metrology tasks. ZEISS INSPECT thus becomes the 3D metrology software for a wide range of challenges.

ZEISS Quality Suite

ZEISS INSPECT forms the core of the ZEISS Quality Suite - the one central touchpoint for the user. The platform offers software products and complementary services. Direct access to trainings, updates, news and apps simplifies daily work in metrology. With this year's release, customers can purchase license subscriptions in the ZEISS Quality Software Store in an automated self-service, initially offered in Germany only. Metrologists also have the option of further customizing their software: many apps for solving specific measurement tasks are available in the store, some of them free of charge. The ZEISS Quality Suite enables a seamless, cross-product workflow, e.g. combining ZEISS INSPECT with ZEISS PiWeb for comprehensive statistics and reporting options. "The ZEISS Quality Suite is a holistic, digital control center for metrology," says Christoph Grieser, Head of Global Software Sales at IQS.

Another milestone on a successful growth path

In response to current developments in industry, we are constantly adapting our innovative quality assurance solutions and our growing software portfolio to the changing needs in booming industries: We develop solutions for e-mobility, aerospace, medical technology, and the energy and electronics sectors.

Learn more about ZEISS INSPECT here: https://zeiss.ly/cyrt

You don't know the ZEISS Quality Suite yet?

More information: https://zeiss.ly/6qg4

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 8.8 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2022).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 13 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 38,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities (status: 30 September 2022). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai (China) and Bangalore (India). ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

Digitally disassemble and evaluate assemblies with the new Region of Interest in ZEISS INSPECT X-Ray: here an example of a medical inhaler. (PRNewswire)

Use Multiview to divide the workspace for the inspection of CT data, e.g. for the inspection of batteries. (PRNewswire)

