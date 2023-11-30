Optiv + ClearShark Appoints Daniel Wilbricht as President

Wilbricht to Build on Proven Growth Strategy that has Made Optiv + ClearShark a Federal Cybersecurity Powerhouse

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv + ClearShark, a cybersecurity and IT solutions provider focused exclusively on serving the U.S. federal government, has named Daniel Wilbricht as the company's new president. Wilbricht will also serve as a member of Optiv's executive leadership team, where he'll focus on growing the cyber advisory and solution leader's presence in the U.S. public sector.

Optiv + ClearShark has named Daniel Wilbricht as its new president. With decades of public sector experience, Wilbricht will continue to build on the proven growth strategy that has made Optiv + ClearShark a federal cybersecurity powerhouse. (PRNewswire)

Optiv acquired Maryland-based ClearShark in March 2023. The acquisition more than doubled Optiv's federal presence, while significantly deepening its bench of government expertise and expanding the breadth of its federal capabilities. Over the past two years, Optiv + ClearShark's previous president — Brian Strosser — architected and executed a growth strategy that was mission-focused and results-driven. Wilbricht will continue building on Strosser's strong foundation by leveraging his 25 years of public sector experience to drive the next phase of the company's growth.

"The federal industry is experiencing a challenging moment in history, where agencies and contractors are facing an increased attack surface due to digital transformation, an extremely sophisticated threat landscape and an increasing volume of cybersecurity regulations," said Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch. "Optiv + ClearShark offers the advisory, consulting and technology services organizations need to address these challenges and remain cyber resilient. Brian has done a tremendous job of using our core differentiators to transform us into a federal cybersecurity powerhouse, and we are confident that Daniel will use his decades of public sector experience to bring continuity, stability and continued success."

Over the course of his career, Wilbricht has served the public sector in various leadership roles across the channel ecosystem, including technology manufacturers, value-added resellers and distribution. Prior to joining Optiv + ClearShark, Wilbricht served as general manager and senior vice president of Devo, where he led a team responsible for creating strategic technology relationships within federal, state and local government agencies and higher education institutions as well as their programs and the system integrators that support these sectors. Prior, Wilbricht was vice president of Ivanti Public Sector. He also led sales teams at LogRhythm, Dell and Red Hat, and has experience in government purchasing, contracting, consulting and software product marketing.

"Optiv + ClearShark brings first-class federal capabilities to the largest pure-play cybersecurity provider in the world, and there is no company that can better help clients secure greatness amidst today's advanced threat landscape," said Wilbricht. "I look forward to being a part of this transformative company and to have the opportunity to bring lasting change to cybersecurity in the federal sector."

Strosser will partner with Wilbricht to ensure a smooth transition and remain engaged with the business in an advisory capacity.

"I have valued my time leading Optiv + ClearShark and am extremely proud of the results our team has achieved to date," said Strosser. "As I continue on to the next phase of my career, I know I am passing the proverbial torch to Dan, whom I know will uphold our vision, mission and strategy and lead the company to an unparalleled growth and success."

In addition to his roles at Optiv + ClearShark and Optiv, Wilbricht is a founding member and on the board of the Software in Defense Coalition, which advances and advocates for the need for faster American emerging technology adoption and highlights the integral role software plays in driving the country's global strategic edge.

About Optiv + ClearShark

Optiv + ClearShark is a cybersecurity and IT solutions provider focused exclusively on serving the U.S. federal government. From the data center, cloud and to the edge, we have decades of experience securing and modernizing federal agency data and infrastructure. Our world-class advisory and engineering team is comprised of mission-focused, results-driven subject-matter experts with deep technology and agency domain knowledge and security clearances.

Now part of Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, Optiv + ClearShark partners with federal agencies to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs.

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.®

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

