MHz Choice and Topic Streaming Services Unwrap the Perfect Holiday Gift for International Series Lovers with Returning Seasons of Fan Favorites and a Holiday Sale

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, streaming services MHz Choice and Topic are bringing viewers a stocking full of international series, with new seasons of fan favorite returning series and a holiday sale, along with new series premieres. Plus, Fireplaces of the World gives viewers a reason to celebrate all month long. Mark your calendar to check out these series:

Nicolai Cleve Broch and Alexandra Rapaport in (PRNewswire)

Returning Favorites:

Nov. 23: SPIRAL Season 2 (Topic, dubbed in English for the first time) – The acclaimed, International Emmy award-winning French series follows criminal investigations in Paris from all the different points of view of those involved. Distributor: StudioCanal

Nov. 28: THE SANDHAMN MURDERS Season 9 (MHz Choice) – Alexandra Rapaport returns as crime-solving Nora in a new season of mysteries in this Swedish series based on the popular novels by Viveca Sten. Distributor: Banijay Rights

Dec. 5: TANDEM Season 6 (MHz Choice) – In this French series, Montpellier police investigators Lea Soler and Paul Marchal work together, are both single parents of teenagers and both recently divorced… from each other. Distributor: Lagardère Studios Distribution

Dec. 7: VARG VEUM Season 2 (Topic) – Trond Espen Seim (The Thing) stars in this series which follows Norwegian private investigator Varg Veum, based on the bestselling novels by Gunnar Staalesen. Distributor: Trust Nordisk

Dec. 12: PROFESSOR T Season 3 (MHz Choice) – In the German version of this hit crime drama, a strange but brilliant criminologist, Professor Jasper Thalheim, helps the police crack their most puzzling cases. Distributor: Beta Film

Dec. 19: DEADLY TROPICS Season 4 (MHz Choice) – Escape to warmer temperatures in this French series that features female-driven police mysteries set on the breathtaking island of Martinique. Distributor: Federation Studios

Dec. 26: WALKING ON SUNSHINE Season 3 (MHz Choice) – A smart and saucy Austrian comedy-drama set in a TV weather department. Distributor: ORF

Dec. 26: THE BRIDGE Season 3 (MHz Choice) – Considered to be the series that started the Nordic Noir genre, The Bridge (Bron-Broen) follows Detective Saga Noren as she and her colleagues investigate a string of crimes committed around Oresund Bridge, the conduit between Sweden and Denmark. Distributor: ZDFE

New Series Premieres:

Dec. 12: LOVE AND TROUBLE IN PARIS (MHz Choice) – Emily in Paris who? In this saucy, charming romantic comedy set in the City of Light, 36-year-old Julie has recently been dumped by her long-time boyfriend, but her life takes an unexpected turn when she finds a lost phone. Distributor: France Televisions Distribution

Dec. 19: THE HORSES OF WILDENSTEIN (MHz Choice) – In this charming German family series, a young heiress develops an unconventional method of training wild horses and returns home to Germany to turn her family's traditional equestrian farm upside down. Distributor: Beta Film

Plus, All Month Long:

FIREPLACES OF THE WORLD (Topic and premiering Dec. 5 on MHz Choice) – Topic's exclusive collection of holiday yule logs from countries around the world (Argentina, Japan, Norway, Tanzania, United States) is back to warm your holiday hearts and hearth.

And in our HOLIDAY SALE, new MHz Choice subscribers get 40% off an annual subscription and new Topic subscribers get 50%.

Full Schedule available here: https://mhzchoice.com/premiere-schedule/

And explore our MHz Choice Holiday Mood collection here: https://watch.mhzchoice.com/holiday-mood

