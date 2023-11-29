MellingMedical to Deliver Acclaro's UltraClear Cold Fiber Laser Technology to Federal Health Facilities

Advanced Ablative Laser Technology Proven to Speed Healing

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical today announced a new distribution relationship with Acclaro Medical, an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices. As a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), MellingMedical can provide a preferential pathway into the federal health system for medical equipment innovators like Acclaro.

For our nation's veterans, the promise of pain reduction through low-intensity laser treatments like Acclaro's is vital.

"With so many veterans dealing with the pain of amputations after battlefield trauma or diabetic complications, the promise of pain reduction through low-intensity laser treatments can offer a major improvement in their quality of life," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "We're proud to offer these vital therapies to facilities where they're needed most."

First-of-its-Kind Cold Fiber Laser Technology

MIRACL™—MID IR Ablative Cold Fiber Laser—is the world's first and only fiber laser platform operating at a wavelength of 2910 nm, the optimal wavelength for tissue interaction with high peak water absorption rate. It instantly ablates the outer layer of skin at precise depths, minimizing unwanted thermal damage while depositing adequate coagulation to stimulate collagen and minimize bleeding and other complications.

"MellingMedical is not only opening doors for us in the federal health care system, but they have also helped us craft our government contracting strategy so we can deliver the most good to the most deserving population of U.S. Veterans," said Shlomo Assa, Acclaro' s Chairman, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer. "We look forward to offering our cutting-edge technology to the people who will benefit the most from UltraClear."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, dermatology, ENT/neurology and urology. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Acclaro Medical, Inc.

Acclaro Medical is a pioneering medical technology company focused on developing cutting-edge solutions that improve patient care and redefine medical practices. With a relentless commitment to innovation and a team of dedicated professionals, Acclaro Medical continues to push the boundaries and drive positive change in the aesthetic medical industry. For more information, please visit ultraclearlaser.com.

