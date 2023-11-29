G-SHOCK DEBUTS MT-G SPECIAL: CITY ILLUMINATION

40th Anniversary MT-G Special Rainbow Model Exudes Nighttime Glow of City Skylines

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America Inc. is excited to announce the special 40th Anniversary release of the G-SHOCK brand's beloved MT-G series – introducing the MTGB2000YR1A.

Inspired by the warm and colorful glow of the city skyline, the new MT-G Special: City Illumination model enhances the sophisticated original design concept of the MT-G series for an advanced timepiece, designed for maximum impact.

Built with an advanced Dual Core Guard structure, and a multi-colored and multi-layered carbon frame, the interlocking metal parts give the exterior a look of rugged intricacy, while the rainbow coloring combined with the slim module, delivers an elevated, lightweight look and feel on the wrist perfect for those special occasions.

The superior, multi-color design features various CMF (color, material, & finish) techniques, including 229 sheets of layered and machined carbon and glass fiber, which form the bezel frame at the sides of the watch. The original camouflage pattern of the MT-G series, now in a nighttime city-inspired view, is rendered in rainbow IP and etching on the bezel. The new model also showcases a multi-color index and hand design by a combination of vapor deposition and inkjet printing. It's a new, first-of-its-kind technique for expressing colorfulness and metal-like texture in the same design.

The MTGB2000YR1A model also includes advanced technical capabilities such as solar-powered timekeeping with Bluetooth® control for enhanced accuracy and reliability, as well as a Super Illuminator (high-brightness full auto LED light) for maintaining watch readability in the dark. With only 600 limited-edition pieces released, the MT-G Special: City Illumination model also touts special, eco-friendly packaging.

The new timepiece comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

Bluetooth/MB6

200M Water Resistance

Solar Powered

BLE Time Sync

Full Auto LED (Super LED) Flash Alert

1 Sec. Stopwatch (24Hr)

Daily Alarm

1 Sec Countdown Timer (24Hr)

Full Auto Calendar

World Time

The G-SHOCK MTGB2000YR1A retails for $1,450 and is available beginning xxx, while a limited supply lasts, at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

