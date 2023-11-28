Datometry Announces Datometry OpenDB, the Industry's First Multi-Modal Database

Company set to disrupt the $50 billion database industry by breaking the vendor lock-in on database technology

SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the pioneer in database virtualization, announced today the launch of Datometry OpenDB. OpenDB is a fully compatible drop-in replacement for Oracle databases and is available at a fraction of the price of Oracle. OpenDB is scheduled to become available on the AWS marketplace.

Customers of legacy database systems like Oracle have long been looking for ways to reduce the enormous annual cost of these systems. Various vendors have commercialized PostgreSQL, the industry's most trusted open-source database, to offer a viable alternative to Oracle. However, conventional approaches to migrating from Oracle to PostgreSQL are notoriously expensive, time-consuming and succeed in less than 20% of all cases.

Datometry OpenDB is the first multi-modal database supporting Oracle and PostgreSQL query languages simultaneously. Applications originally developed for costly legacy systems work unchanged on OpenDB, eliminating the need for expensive and risk-laden migrations. With OpenDB, customers can now replace pricey Oracle systems without downtime for their business.

The database industry is a $50bn market severely impacted by the high switching cost for migrating between database systems. Up until now, the cost incurred by the conventional approach to migrations was only amortized over up to ten years. With OpenDB, enterprises can amortize their database change in under 24 months.

"OpenDB redefines an area of data management that hasn't seen innovation in over four decades," said Mike Waas, CEO of Datometry. "OpenDB is the first true multi-modal database system that empowers customers to sidestep database migrations altogether. With OpenDB, they can focus on what matters most: adopting innovation without interrupting their business processes."

Datometry OpenDB starts at as little as $0.19/h for the basic SKU and includes a 30-day free trial. Enterprise customers interested in an on-premises version of OpenDB can contact sales@datometry.com to learn about available options.

