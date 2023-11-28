BlackBerry Quarterly Global Threat Intelligence Report Shows 70 Percent Increase in Novel Malware Attacks

High-stakes financial services and healthcare sectors the top targeted industries

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released its latest Quarterly Global Threat Intelligence Report , revealing a 70 percent increase in new malware encountered by BlackBerry's AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. At 26 cyberattacks per minute, this highlights a diversification of tools and attacks by threat actors and as they target high-stakes or financially lucrative industries.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

"Malicious actors are working harder than ever to expand their range and volume of cyberattacks," said Ismael Valenzuela, Vice President of Threat Research and Intelligence, BlackBerry. "The intensifying number of novel attacks targeting nations and industries demonstrates the impact of the macroeconomic climate on cybersecurity. However, while threats are increasing in number and diversity, so is our ability to defend against them with advanced technologies that predict and prevent attacks."

Highlights from the latest BlackBerry Global Threat Intelligence Report, covering the three-month period of June-August, include:

Continued Rise in Cyberattacks Per Minute. BlackBerry stopped over 3.3 million attacks; approximately 26 attacks and 2.9 unique malware samples per minute.

Financial and Healthcare Most Targeted Industries. The financial sector was the most frequently attacked industry this quarter, with healthcare institutions coming in second. High-value data and the opportunity to disrupt essential services make these sectors a prime target for impactful or profitable attacks.

Ransomware Groups Make Double Extortion Standard Practice. LockBit, Cl0p, Cuba , and ALPHV ransomware groups increasingly use double extortion tactics as insurance on attacks, as organizations worldwide improve their data backup strategies.

Australia and United States hit by Highest Increase in Public Sector Attacks. Australia and the U.S. experienced 50 percent-plus more public sector attacks this quarter. BlackBerry Cylance® AI prevented the most cyberattacks overall in the United States , followed by Canada , Japan , Peru and India . The most unique malware was observed in the United States , then Japan , South Korea , India , and Canada .

Download a copy of BlackBerry's Global Threat Intelligence Report at BlackBerry.com , and register to attend our Global Threat Intelligence Report Deep Dive webinar on December 6th to discover more.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry .

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

