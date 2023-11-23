RewirEd Summit at COP28, the first ever global summit on education and climate, unveils agenda and speakers

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RewirEd Summit, Dubai Cares' flagship platform advocating for rewired education systems as the core enabler for a sustainable future for people and planet, has unveiled the agenda for its highly anticipated 2nd edition that will take place on December 8 within COP28's Green Zone. The programming will feature 35 sessions led by over 200 speakers.

H.E. Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and Vice-Chairman, Dubai Cares, said: "Rewiring education for climate action is one of the most pressing needs of our time as it is the foundation of a sustainable future for people and planet. With education being deprioritized in adaptation and mitigation strategies, the 2nd edition of the RewirEd Summit will serve as a much-awaited opportunity for the global education sector to unite with the climate sector, and position transformed education systems at the heart of climate strategies. The Summit's programming, therefore, has been carefully curated to ensure that it aligns with the priorities of the education sector, while also contributing to climate agendas through win-win solutions. As we gear up for this historical edition of the COP, we urge everyone to leverage RewirEd Summit as a key milestone in our collective efforts to reclaim the transformative potential of education as a driving force for progress and development."

Adnan Ameen, CEO, COP28, said: "Education is a critical driver to build the skills needed for the future climate economy. In this context, we are delighted to be working with Dubai Cares to bring the second edition of the RewirEd Summit to COP28. This will be a key opportunity to rally the solutions that can empower today's learners and accelerate actions that will determine our planet's future."

Key speakers: Hon. Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister, St. Lucia; H.E. Cheikh Oumar Anne, Minister of National Education, Senegal; H.E. João Marques da Costa, Minister of Education, Portugal; H.E. Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, Minister of Education and Science, Kyrgyz Republic; H.E. Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chairperson of Dubai Cares; H.E. Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary-General of UN; H.E. Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and Vice-Chairman, Dubai Cares; Kevin Frey, CEO, GenU; Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director, ECW; Dr. Andrew Cunningham, Global Lead, Education, Aga Khan Foundation; Prof. Jeffrey Sachs, University Professor, Columbia University; and Prof. Dr. Patrick Verkooijen, CEO, Global Center on Adaptation.

