Vanessa Hudgens and GRAMMY-Winning Director Calmatic Team Up for New BetMGM Casino Campaign Created By 72andSunny

Actress and Singer takes audiences on tour of multiple BetMGM games in film by "Old Town Road" director

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, has collaborated once again with actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens for its latest online casino campaign, "Library of Games." Premiering Monday, Nov. 20, a new 30-second spot follows Hudgens through a library setting, brought to life with the BetMGM app on her phone.

BetMGM logo (PRNewsfoto/BetMGM) (PRNewswire)

Click here to download photo/video assets (courtesy of 72andSunny)

In the segment, the library serves as a portal through which Hudgens and the audience are transported from one BetMGM Casino game-inspired room to another, each more eclectic than the last. Proclaiming itself "The King of Casino," the spot cements BetMGM's position as a leader in the iGaming industry. The new campaign follows BetMGM's recent series starring Jamie Foxx which debuted in September.

"Vanessa Hudgens is a superstar who brings BetMGM to life not only as an iGaming or sports betting company, but as an entertainment experience," said Matt Prevost, BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer. "This is an incredible collaboration that will keep audiences old and new engaged."

The spot was directed by GRAMMY Award-winner Calmatic, known for his work on Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus's record-breaking "Old Town Road." Calmatic also has created content with Anderson .Paak and Tyler, The Creator.

Geno Burmester, Creative Director at 72andSunny, said, "The iGaming space is more crowded than ever. None of the competitors have the impressive library of games that BetMGM Casino offers. We wanted to bring that product truth to life in a spectacular way only this brand could."

Of working with Calmatic, Burmester added, "Calmatic was the perfect partner. He brought a freshness and energy to every scene, elevating this library of games to a larger-than-life world anyone would want to jump into."

BetMGM currently operates in 26 markets with mobile and retail offerings. The BetMGM Sportsbook app is accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop at www.betmgm.com . For more information, follow @BetMGM on X (formerly Twitter).

BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

PRODUCTION CREDITS

Agency — 72andSunny

Film Production — Prettybird

Stills Production — Ether Artists

Editorial Company — Final Cut

VFX / Color / Finishing — ArtJail

Music & Sound Design — Walker

Sound Design & Mix — Sonic Union

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BetMGM