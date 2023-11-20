Premium Guard, Inc. Launches Three Re-Designed Websites

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard, Inc. (www.premiumguard.com), an aftermarket leader and pioneer in the manufacture and supply of high-quality automotive products, is pleased to announce the successful launches of three re-designed websites. Each of the refreshed designs feature a clean and intuitive user interface and are a clear reflection of the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Building on their reputation for excellence in the automotive aftermarket, PGI's revamped websites solidify their position as a complete solution provider for the aftermarket segments it services like the professional installer. By incorporating user feedback and utilizing the latest web technologies, the company ensures that users of each site will enjoy an effortless yet informative browsing experience.

"PGI is leaning into the future of the automotive aftermarket industry," explained Anan Bishara, CEO of Premium Guard, Inc. "Our emphasis is on putting customers first while providing accurate and comprehensive data, in a fresh, user-friendly design to ensure an end-to-end experience that helps the professional installer get the job right in a timely manner."

The revamped PGI corporate site, found at www.premiumguard.com, features comprehensive information about PGI's products, programs, solutions, and family of premium brands. Through streamlined navigation and a responsive, mobile-friendly layout, site visitors can quickly find the information they're searching for, learn about PGI's latest innovations, access valuable resources, and stay up to date on company news.

Designed in tandem, the new and improved Premium Guard® Filters and ECOGARD® sites, found at www.pgfilters.com and www.ecogard.com respectively, deliver modernized, user-centric interfaces and enhanced e-catalogs with cutting-edge product and application search functionality. Built with service professionals in mind, the new sites showcase innovative features such as dynamic search, push-to-talk, application specific fluid and capacity data, and other digital tools aimed at improving service bay and parts counter efficiency.

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in New York City with a main distribution center in Memphis TN, Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage.

