Dan Ryan Receives ASIRT Corporate Leadership in Road Safety Award

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is proud to announce that Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Dan Ryan was presented with the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT) Corporate Leadership in Road Safety Award. Ryan received this award for his steadfast commitment to and support of industry and government road safety efforts.

"Dan's efforts to help shape auto safety policy as well as helping to ensure safety remains at the center of all that we do at Mazda is so important to us as a global company," said Mazda Motor Corporation's Chief Financial Officer and a Representative Director Jeff Guyton. "While Mazda, and the rest of the industry, have improved the safety of autos immensely over the past years, new safety technologies will provide such great promise to save lives and improve mobility even more in the coming years. I look forward to Dan's expert guidance as we all navigate this fascinating period in the automotive industry."

ASIRT's mission is to improve the safety of travelers on the world's roads through education and advocacy.

"Road safety is an international issue which requires leadership from government, nonprofit, and corporate entities," Rochelle Sobel, ASIRT president and founder, said. "We are proud to honor Dan's commitment to make personal transportation safer through behavioral campaigns like air bag and seat belt advocacy and his policy work advancing road safety priorities."

