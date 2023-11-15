Industry Veteran Gavin Morgan Joins Grubb Properties as Managing Director, Investments

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubb Properties, a leading vertically integrated commercial real estate firm focused on multifamily, is pleased to announce that industry veteran Gavin Morgan has joined the firm as Managing Director, Investments. In his new role, Morgan will work on expanding Grubb's capital formation efforts, with a focus on institutional and international investors.

Morgan brings more than 30 years of real estate experience to Grubb, with roles in New York, London, and Hong Kong. He has extensive experience in strategy, development, asset management, fundraising, and executive leadership. Most recently, he served as the Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of JLL's Hong Kong and China offices, where he directly managed a 900-person business and drove revenue growth and strategic planning.

"Grubb Properties' primary goal is to mitigate the housing crisis in the U.S. while generating competitive returns for our investors," said Todd Williams, Chief Investment Officer. "Gavin's international experience and deep connections in the institutional investor community will enable us to further expand our Link ApartmentsSM brand."

"By focusing on the essential housing segment and strategically selecting resilient markets across the country, Grubb Properties is intelligently navigating a difficult commercial real estate market," said Morgan. "I'm excited to join such a dynamic, innovative company, and I look forward to helping Grubb achieve their ambitious future growth goals by sharing this strategy with investors worldwide."

Morgan will be based in Grubb's Charlotte, NC, headquarters. He is a Chartered Surveyor and holds a B.S. degree from Ulster University. He is also a member of the Urban Land Institute. In his spare time, Morgan enjoys sports and hosts the PropNX podcast, where he interviews commercial real estate professionals from around the globe.

Grubb Properties, founded in 1963, is a vertically integrated real estate company focused on the Essential Housing space through its Link ApartmentsSM brand. The company targets residents in the middle of the income spectrum, directly addressing a growing crisis for essential housing, while providing residents with exceptional living spaces. Grubb Properties maintains a long-term perspective and its careful and measured approach to real estate investment has delivered resilient and impressive returns. Grubb Properties has received numerous sustainability designations and recognitions, and undergoes annual ESG assessments through GRESB. For more information, visit www.grubbproperties.com.

