SIPCAM AGRO USA ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF ANNUITY™

The Compost Alternative for Optimum Soil Conditioning

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sipcam Agro USA, Inc., is proud to announce the release of Annuity™, a concentrated suspension of liquid organic matter that enhances soil structure, supports increased nutrient retention and robust root development, resulting in higher yields and healthier crops. As part of Sipcam Agro USA's sustainability products initiative, Annuity is another eco-friendly product being introduced into the Western U.S. market.

Sipcam Agro USA is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, and is owned by Sipcam Oxon Group, an Italian-based company founded in 1946 and recognized worldwide for formulation and manufacturing expertise. (PRNewswire)

Known as "organic matter in a jug", Annuity is a fully decomposed and sustainable soil booster, delivering organic matter's most active ingredients in a convenient application through irrigation systems or broadcast onto the soil surface and watered in.

Annuity is economically fast-tracking the conventional soil amendment process, one that generally requires the cost, time, and logistics of applying multiple tons of compost across numerous acres, then waiting multiple years for it to fully decompose, all to increase soil organic matter levels. Annuity instantly supplies the "horsepower" of organic matter, where it matters most, the rootzone.

Known as "organic matter in a jug", Annuity is a fully decomposed and sustainable soil booster, delivering organic matter's most active ingredients in a convenient application through irrigation systems or broadcast onto the soil surface and watered in. Annuity is all about achieving the soil amending benefits the year it's applied while giving growers the convenience and flexibility to apply it when it fits their schedule.

"In order to get the most out of a compost application, it needs to be incorporated into the soil, and with permanent crops like almonds and pistachios, growers don't want to disc the soil where root activity is occurring," said Doug Phelps, Senior Director Value Added Solutions. "Our goal is to provide growers with a quicker, easier and more effective way to add soluble organic matter to their fields."

Active ingredients (AI): 25% Organic Matter

Features:

Convenient Liquid Formulation: Naturally derived, micronized particles of soluble humus in a suspension concentrate. No plugging issues in controlled irrigation systems.

Extended Release: Micronized particles release soluble humus compounds over time, allowing for extended release to roots. Applications can be tailored to coincide with increasing summer temperatures, higher evapotranspiration stress, pre- and post-harvest stress.

No Animal or human waste stream sources: No food-borne pathogens like Escherichia coli (E. coli) and salmonella

Provides increased nutrient retention and promotes healthy root development , for grapes, nut trees, citrus, stone and pome fruits, tomatoes and strawberries, resulting in higher crop yields and healthier plants.

Annuity can be used in conjunction with a revolutionary new biofungicide that offers grape growers successful management of Botrytis and powdery mildew on wine, table and raisin grapes. For grape producers, Mevalone®, a revolutionary new biofungicide that offers grape growers successful management of Botrytis and powdery mildew on wine, table and raisin grapes.

Annuity is registered in California and Florida. To learn more about Annuity™ or our entire biostimulant product portfolio, talk to your Sipcam Agro distributor or visit Sipcamagrousa.com

About Sipcam:

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Sipcam Agro USA Inc., is owned by the Sipcam-Oxon Group, a privately owned Italian company recognized worldwide for its chemical formulation and manufacturing expertise. For more information, visit www.sipcamagrousa.com.

©2023 Sipcam Agro USA, Inc. Sipcam logo is a trademark of Sipcam Agro USA, Inc. Mevalone® is a trademark of EDEN Research PLC distributed by Sipcam Agro USA, Inc. Always read and follow label directions.

Known as “organic matter in a jug”, Annuity is a fully decomposed and sustainable soil booster, delivering organic matter’s most active ingredients in a convenient application through irrigation systems or broadcast onto the soil surface and watered in. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sipcam Agro USA