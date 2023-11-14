NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Scientific Technologies ( RSCI OTC PINK ) is pleased to announce that, as of 11-13-2023 at 10:42 AM, it has secured conditional approval from the Institutional Review Board (IRB)/Central Institutional Review Board (CIRB). This milestone marks a significant advancement in Redwood's ongoing efforts towards clinical study work, aiming to develop and introduce an Oral Thin Film Strip to address nicotine addiction in vape devices.

Redwood Scientific Technologies Receives Conditional Approval from IRB/CIRB for Groundbreaking Clinical Studies

The conditional IRB approval not only paves the way for the study on Redwood's innovative product for nicotine addiction in vape devices but also extends to a study on TBX FREE, the company's primary product designed to combat nicotine addiction in traditional cigarettes.

Redwood envisions being the pioneer in the market with a nicotine-free solution for addiction to nicotine in e-cigarettes or vape devices.

CEO Jason Cardiff expressed his sentiments, stating, "It has been a long road for us, and we are working around the clock to get these products on the market as fast as possible. We understand the urgency for help when it comes to the addiction of nicotine in vapes."

This conditional approval from IRB/CIRB signifies a crucial step forward for Redwood Scientific Technologies in its commitment to addressing nicotine addiction across various mediums. The company remains dedicated to accelerating the development and market availability of these groundbreaking solutions to make a meaningful impact on the current challenges associated with nicotine dependency.

About Redwood Scientific Technologies:

Redwood Scientific Technologies is a leading research and development company based in New York, focused on innovative solutions to combat nicotine addiction. With a commitment to advancing healthcare, Redwood is dedicated to introducing groundbreaking products to improve the lives of individuals struggling with nicotine dependency.

