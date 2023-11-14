Pacer Print Brings High Quality Labels to Customers with Epson SurePress L-6534VW UV Digital Label Press

Packaging and Printing Company Relies on SurePress for Color, In-Line Digital Varnish, Quality, and Reliability

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced Pacer Print and Packaging in Southern California has installed the Epson SurePress® L-6534VW UV digital label press. After evolving from a graphic design company to a print shop, Pacer Print and Packaging needed a second label press to meet rising demand and trusted the SurePress for its high-quality output and reliable design.

Pacer Print and Packaging installs Epson SurePress for high quality color labels

"Initially, our main business was printing folding cartons," said Peter Varady, owner of Pacer Print and Packaging. "After developing that niche, we started thinking outside the box – literally. Everything going into the boxes we were creating needed a printed label, so we started developing our label business. We purchased our first digital label press, learned about finishing techniques, suppliers, and we got it going."

"When we needed a second press, we wanted to look at Epson. Every print shop has an Epson proofer, it's the standard. Epson dominates in color, providing superior output quality, and we knew that experience would be reflected in the label world," continues Varady. "We have not been disappointed – color gamut, quality, digital varnish, consistency, ease of use; it has everything we need."

Pacer Print and Packaging prints around 3 million labels per month on the SurePress, with clients spanning a variety of industries including nutraceuticals, cannabis, health and beauty, candles, food and spice, and entertainment. Varady notes that with the quality from SurePress, they've been able to secure more exclusive clientele, including wine and spirit and beauty customers that require a higher quality label with very specific color matching needs.

The reliable design of the SurePress has been critical for Pacer Print and Packaging. "Since installing the SurePress, it has not gone down once," shared Varady. "Right before we purchased the SurePress, our other press kept breaking down and we would continually miss deadlines. We lost three major accounts because of the downtime. We've since been able to reconnect with those accounts and I think they will be really happy with the quality we're getting from the SurePress."

Varady also commends the digital varnish and overall consistency of SurePress, noting it's a night and day difference when compared to our other press. "We have customers who now specifically ask for their labels to be printed on the SurePress," he noted. "Digital varnish is traditionally very difficult with flexo, however with the SurePress, everything is in-line. So not only do you get the finishing, but you can lay varnish on top, and the contrast is outstanding."

Pacer Print and Packaging has also been impressed with the ease of operation. "Our new operators can learn the machine within a week and have the knowledge and ability to produce high-quality labels," concluded Varady.

"Epson's SurePress label presses are purpose-built to deliver high-quality, professional output and are engineered for reliability with an easy to operate design to benefit print shops like Pacer Print and Packaging," said Mike Pruitt, product manager, Epson America. "The engineering and cost-effective design of the SurePress, coupled with the wide color gamut and in-line finishing techniques was designed be a game changing solution to help label businesses thrive."

The SurePress L-6534VW is available with Digital Varnish or Orange Ink . The PrecisionCore® print heads, inks, LED pinning technology and curing lamp units, media feeding, and control system are all developed, serviced and manufactured by Epson. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/surepress . For inquiries in North America, contact:

Western Region: Mark Elsbernd, 818-620-2730 or mark.elsbernd@ea.epson.com Mark Elsbernd, 818-620-2730 or

Eastern Region: Bob Ochalla, 630-710-6005 or bob.ochalla@ea.epson.com Bob Ochalla, 630-710-6005 or

